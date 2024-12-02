'Garden main ghoom raha hai kya?': Siraj Quips Rohit Sharma's Iconic Comment During India vs PM's XI

India faced no problems in getting the better of the Prime Minister's XI in a one-off day-night warm-up game. The rain-interrupted contest was curtailed to 46 overs a side, however, as PM'S XI were able to put on a fight, Team India got the required practice with the pink ball ahead of the 2nd India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy Test. Aside from the customary battle between bat and bowl, the match showcased a hilarious episode featuring Mohammed Siraj.

Mohammed Siraj Quips Rohit Sharma's Iconic Comment

Rohit Sharma's iconic tongue and cheek "garden main aaya hai kya" comment has aged well over the period, so much so that multiple cases of players using the cheeky remark on the field have emerged. Mohammed Siraj quipped the same during the India vs Prime Minister's XI Warm-Up game. A clip of Siraj is going viral on social media. The Indian bowler could be seen hurling "oh bhai Garden main ghoom raha hai kya?" to an individual who was walking in front of the side screen. The audio was recorded on the stump mic.

India Top Prime Minister XI