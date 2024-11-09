Published 18:14 IST, November 9th 2024
'Would've Continued Playing': James Anderson Reiterates His Interest To Compete Despite Retirement
James Anderson said he is excited to play in the 2025 IPL, regardless of which team purchases him at auction. The pacer stated that he wants to compete.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
England's James Anderson gestures to the crowd after taking his 700th wicket on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India | Image: AP Photo
