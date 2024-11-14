Published 21:09 IST, November 14th 2024
No back channel diplomacy with India on Champions Trophy: Pakistan Foreign Office
Pakistan on Thursday said that no back channel diplomacy was going on with India after the neighbouring country refused to send its cricket team for the Champions Trophy to be held in February-March next year.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Still from India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match. | Image: AP
21:09 IST, November 14th 2024