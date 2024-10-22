sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:06 IST, October 22nd 2024

Polly Inglis Gets Maiden Call Up As New Zealand Announce Squad For Three Match ODI Series

New Zealand keeper-batter Polly Inglis got her maiden call up as New Zealand get ready to play three match ODI series against India.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Polly Inglis
Polly Inglis got her maiden call up for the IND-NZ series. | Image: Screengrab From X (@WHITE_FERNS)
  • 3 min read
