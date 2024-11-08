'If I'm Injury Free, Then...': PV Sindhu Aims For 2028 LA Olympics With Critical Aspects In Mind

Indian athletes are leaving no stone unturned to keep themselves prepared for the upcoming Olympics . With the 2028 edition heading to Los Angeles, superstar athletes who fell short this time will look to grab the coveted gold. Superstar shuttler PV Sindhu is also eager to keep competing in the LA Olympics, given she is fit and remains injury free for strenuous competitive action.

After Early Exit At Paris Olympics, PV Sindhu Aims For LA Games With Critical Aspects In Mind

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be 33 when the world's largest athletic event arrives in the US' Los Angeles. But she intends to continue to be a part with the aim to prosper and excel. The two-time Olympic medallist stated that the 2028 Los Angeles Games is still on her radar, stating that she still has a lot to offer and the potential to win many more titles on the tough BWF circuit. Sindhu also said that she will aim for a third medal if she stays injury-free and in top physical shape.

"If I'm fit, if I'm able to do it, if I'm injury free, then definitely yes I will compete at LA. That's what I can tell you. It does happen at times. I had amazing two Olympics and in the third one, I couldn't get a medal. But I think I played well.

"I learn from my mistakes and come back stronger. It's not just over with it. I am looking one year at a time and now the next Olympics is again four years down the line. So the main aim and goal is to stay fit and stay motivated and be injury free. And enjoy what I do," PV Sindhu expressed.

The Paris Olympics campaign did not not as planned for Sindhu as she had an early exit from the competition in France. But Sindhu stressed that she has no regrets despite the outcome in the French Capital.

"There's always more to strive for. I want to win more titles, stand on more podiums and of course, ultimately leave a legacy that inspires the next generation of Indian athletes. I'm committed to pushing my limits and making the most of every opportunity in my career. I want to win a lot more and I have it in me," Sindhu added.