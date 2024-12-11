Tensions Peak At SMAT Quarters After Nitish Rana & Ayush Badoni Engage In Heated Exchange | WATCH

Domestic-level cricket has been having a lot of intrigue with the steady rise of young Indian cricketers lately. Stars like the young gun Rinku Singh and veteran Mohammed Shami have been a part of the competition and have shown their development and skills in the game. But recently, tensions flared in one of the match-ups as two of the fastest-rising Indian cricket stars, Ayush Badoni and Nitish Rana, looked to be at odds during one of the SMAT matches which took place in Bengaluru.

Tensions Rise Between Nitish Rana And Ayush Badoni During SMAT T20 Tournament

Rising Indian cricket stars Nitish Rana and Ayush Badoni got into a heated on-field spat during the quarterfinal match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The moment happened during the first innings of the Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh match-up. During the 13th over, Badoni came into the pitch and was facing Rana for the delivery.

After Nitish Rana initially pulled out of his bowling run-up, tensions increased. Then, as Rana was about to deliver, Ayush Badoni pulled out of his batting stance. As a result, the tension increased on both sides. The UP all-rounder charged at him after the run was over and spoke a few words. As the two became embroiled in a heated argument, Badoni also struck back. When the two faced each other, the umpires had to intervene and separate them.

Delhi have The Last Laugh! Defeat Uttar Pradesh By 19 Runs

In their quarterfinal match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Delhi defeated Uttar Pradesh by 19 runs thanks to a ruthless unbeaten 73 off 33 balls from Anuj Rawat. After being asked to bat first, Rawat's innings helped Delhi reach a healthy 193 for three. For 174, UP was bowled out. Since India batsman Rinku Singh was unable to get off the ground after scoring just ten runs off 7 balls, Uttar Pradesh was never the real contender, and no one was there to support Priyam Garg's well-timed fifty. On Friday, the Dekhi side will face off against Madhya Pradesh in the semifinal of the SMAT T20 competition.