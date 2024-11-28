Published 22:14 IST, November 28th 2024
'He's A Huge Talent': Veteran Australia Star Left Amazed By Yashasvi Jaiswal's Prowess In Perth Test
Yashasvi Jaiswal was praised by Australia's Mitchell Starc and claimed that the 22-year-old southpaw batsman is a tremendous talent.
Team India secured a grand-fashioned win at the Optus Stadium in Perth as they gained their prime form to beat Australia. The Men in Blue had the last laugh in the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. One of the team's biggest supports from the batting end was opening batter Yashasvi Jasiwal's brilliance as he posted a humongous score to keep the team in top gear. Seasoned Australia paceman Mitchell Starc was particularly pleased with the Indian southpaw batter's outing in Perth and heaped praise on young Jaiswal.
Veteran Australia Paceman Admires Yashasvi Jaiswal's Prowess In Perth Test
During an appearance on Star Sports, Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc gave India's young batting star Yashasvi Jaiswal high marks. The 22-year-old southpaw batter was hailed by the Australian pacer as a tremendous talent in Indian cricket, and he will go on to play a lot of cricket for the national side.
"He's not in his first game, so there's obviously been a bit of hype around him, and he's certainly very skilful. I think we saw that over the second innings this week. He's a huge talent in India, and he's going to play a lot of cricket for them. It was nice to get him cheaply in the first innings, but he certainly made amends in the second," Mitchell Starcsaid.
Yashasvi Set The Stage For Team India's Mighty Performance In Perth
Yashasvi Jaiswal was a clinical part of Team India's dominance in the second innings. After being dismissed for an eight-ball duck, the southpaw batter came back strong as he set a formidable partnership alongside KL Rahul to help stabilize Team India and put up big numbers on the scoreboard. While Rahul contributed a 77-run knock off 176 balls, Jaiswal's 161 off 297 balls forged a humongous 201-run opening stand. Virat Kohli added the frosting on the cake as he returned to his form and scored a spectacular ton at the Optus Stadium in Perth. With help from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, Team India posted an arduous target of 534.
