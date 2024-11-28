'He's A Huge Talent': Veteran Australia Star Left Amazed By Yashasvi Jaiswal's Prowess In Perth Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth | Image: AP Photo

Team India secured a grand-fashioned win at the Optus Stadium in Perth as they gained their prime form to beat Australia. The Men in Blue had the last laugh in the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. One of the team's biggest supports from the batting end was opening batter Yashasvi Jasiwal's brilliance as he posted a humongous score to keep the team in top gear. Seasoned Australia paceman Mitchell Starc was particularly pleased with the Indian southpaw batter's outing in Perth and heaped praise on young Jaiswal.

Veteran Australia Paceman Admires Yashasvi Jaiswal's Prowess In Perth Test

During an appearance on Star Sports, Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc gave India's young batting star Yashasvi Jaiswal high marks. The 22-year-old southpaw batter was hailed by the Australian pacer as a tremendous talent in Indian cricket, and he will go on to play a lot of cricket for the national side.

"He's not in his first game, so there's obviously been a bit of hype around him, and he's certainly very skilful. I think we saw that over the second innings this week. He's a huge talent in India, and he's going to play a lot of cricket for them. It was nice to get him cheaply in the first innings, but he certainly made amends in the second," Mitchell Starcsaid.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal gestures as he leaves the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, | Image: AP Photo

Yashasvi Set The Stage For Team India's Mighty Performance In Perth