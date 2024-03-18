×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 18th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

LCT: Australian Legends Finch and White Highlight Powerplay as Key to Making Comeback

Australian cricket icons Aaron Finch of Kandy Samp Army and Cameron White of Punjab Royals have expressed their enthusiasm for the thrilling evolution.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Aaron Finch
Aaron Finch | Image:Special Arrangement
As the Legends Cricket Trophy introduces its innovative 90-Ball format, Australian cricket icons Aaron Finch of Kandy Samp Army and Cameron White of Punjab Royals have expressed their enthusiasm for the thrilling evolution in retired legend cricket.

Sharing his excitement, Aaron Finch, representing Kandy Samp Army, remarked, "I love it. It's exciting. I think anytime, especially for retired cricketers when you are coming back and not playing regularly, it's an exciting format to be in."

Reflecting on the unique aspects of the 90-Ball format compared to T20 cricket, Finch added, "The Batting Powerplay is pretty straightforward, also four overs, and you are trying to smack in a score not too different from T20 Format, but yes, it's a good game."

Discussing the batting powerplay, Aaron Finch, representing Kandy Samp Army, noted, "Obviously, you have the four overs powerplay, but what I love about it is the additional one-over powerplay after the tenth over. It's a great inclusion to the contest. And when you are batting second, you can feel like you are never out of the game, even if you're chasing a big score."

Furthermore, Finch expressed his appreciation for the innovation of nominating one bowler to bowl four overs, stating, "I love that idea. It's a really good innovation. Having one extra over over the top 4 overs, you want to feel rewarded at the end. It's a really good innovation."

Cameron White of Punjab Royals further remarked, "It feels good to be here in Kandy, Sri Lanka, and it's good to be patching up with some rivals and my old pals from Australia I haven't seen in a while, so it feels good to be in Pallekele."

Reflecting on the familiar surroundings, White also added, "I have played in Kandy before, and I have also stayed in the hotel near the stadium, so yeah, it's great to be playing again here."

When asked about fans enjoying his sixes in the tournament, White responded, "Yeah, not a lot of hits in the tournament, but looking forward to taking it up."

Regarding any heated moments on the ground, White shared, "It's a very relaxed environment, and everyone is chill, so there is no space for any of that. I like being here."

White also commented on his return to the IPL, saying, "Yeah, it's just getting bigger and bigger. Few players have switched around, and that obviously is in discussions, but in Australia too, the captain and the other players are also playing for the same competition, so it's big enough."

Published March 18th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

