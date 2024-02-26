Advertisement

India's External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, showcased his wit and humor during a session at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, where he addressed the longstanding question of India's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In a moment that elicited laughter from the audience, Jaishankar responded to an Australian dignitary's suggestion regarding the International Cricket Council (ICC) test ranking solution for the UNSC membership issue by quipping, "Leave it to BCCI."

Jaishankar steals the show with witty reply

The remark, made in a light-hearted manner, served as a clever deflection from the serious diplomatic question at hand. S. Jaishankar's choice to invoke the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body for cricket in the country, added a touch of levity to the discussion surrounding India's aspirations for a permanent seat at the UNSC.

EAM S Jaishankar’s Brilliant reply on UNSC permanent membership. "Leave it to BCCI" 😂😂👏👏 #RaisinaDialogue2024 pic.twitter.com/NrR44EnzNa — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 23, 2024

The Raisina Dialogue, an annual conference that brings together policymakers, experts, and officials from around the world to discuss critical issues facing the global community, provided a platform for Jaishankar to showcase both his diplomatic acumen and his sense of humor. His witty remark not only entertained the audience but also highlighted India's unique position as a global player with diverse interests, including sports diplomacy.

India has long sought permanent membership in the UNSC, advocating for reforms to reflect contemporary geopolitical realities. Jaishankar's playful response, while not offering a substantive solution to the UNSC membership question, underscored India's confidence in its diplomatic pursuits and its ability to navigate complex international issues with charm and wit.

As the dialogue on UNSC reform continues, Jaishankar's humorous remark serves as a reminder of India's diplomatic agility and its willingness to engage in creative problem-solving, even in the face of serious challenges. While the path to UNSC permanent membership may remain uncertain, Jaishankar's quip has left a lasting impression on both participants at the Raisina Dialogue and observers around the world.