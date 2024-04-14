Advertisement

Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm, the Mumbai Indians will face off against the Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling T20 clash at the Wankhede Stadium. With stalwarts like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav leading the Mumbai squad, they boast a formidable batting lineup supported by Jasprit Bumrah's pace in bowling. On the other side, the Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni, bring a mix of experience and all-round talent, promising a gripping encounter under the lights.

Also Read: 'I love his power': Fleming picks CSK player he wants in IND's WC squad

Advertisement

MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma meet up in Mumbai

Current Indian captain Rohit Sharma was recently spotted in Mumbai with legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. The three have convened in Maharashtra's capital city in advance of the much awaited IPL 2024 match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). On Sunday night, Mumbai's famous Wankhede Stadium will host this exciting match. Interestingly, Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad are now guiding the way for their respective teams, after Rohit and Dhoni both resigned as captains.

Advertisement

Also Read: Rohit Sharma becomes the captain of MI's team bus ahead of CSK match

Advertisement

A fan recorded the special occasion and uploaded a video to Instagram, giving followers a preview of Sachin, Rohit, and Dhoni's attendance at a promotional function and a reported shoot in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma represent the pinnacle of India's cricket history. Tendulkar's record-breaking career and stature as a cricket superstar have left an everlasting effect on the game, largely to his unparalleled mastery of it. Similarly, Dhoni's leadership, outstanding finishing ability, and unprecedented success as captain continue to inspire cricket fans. Furthermore, The current Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma's exceptional batting ability, particularly in limited-overs cricket, has cemented his status as one of the modern greats. Their services have not only improved Indian cricket, but have also inspired numerous aspiring cricketers throughout the world.