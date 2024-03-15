×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Dubai Giants register the biggest win of the tournament

Dubai Giants continued their impressive form in the ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) as they defeated Kandy Samp Army by 56 runs.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 | Image:Special Arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Dubai Giants continued their impressive form in the ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) as they defeated Kandy Samp Army by 56 runs at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. While Punjab Royals hammered Colombo Lions by 8 wickets in the first match on a super Friday.

Kandy Samp Army won the toss and invited Dubai Giants to bat first. Despite losing opener Richard Levi for 6 runs, Dubai Giants found support in the form of Shaun Marsh who led the batting attack by example.

Advertisement

The former Australian cricketer took the opposition bowling attack to the cleaners by hitting 53 off 27 balls including 8 fours and 2 sixes at a healthy strike rate of 196.33. Saurabh Tiwary also expressed himself in the best possible way as he scored 47 off 20 balls.

The left-hander constructed his innings with the help of 7 fours and 2 sixes whereas captain Thisara Perera played his part by scoring a quickfire 28 off 11 balls including 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Advertisement

In the end, Dubai Giants registered a humongous total of 190/7 in 90 balls, which is the highest-ever total achieved by a team so far in LCT 2024.

Kandy Samp Army's bowlers were sloppy as they failed to contain runs on the match day. Tino Best accounted for 3 dismissals, giving away 40 runs whereas Chris Mpofu took 2 wickets, conceding 38 runs.

Advertisement

On the other end of the spectrum, Kandy Samp Army got off to a scintillating start to the game as the likes of Kevin O'Brien and Aaron Finch added a quickfire 67-run opening partnership before Finch departed for 20. Kevin O'Brien was the pick of the batters as he scored 52 off 24 balls, his innings laced with 2 fours and 6 sixes.

Samp Army didn’t recover from the main batter's dismissal as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals before losing the game. The Dubai Giants won the game by 56 runs as Kandy Samp Army ended up with 134/8. With this win, Dubai Giants move on top of the LCT 2024 points table with 8 points, which will give them  a great deal of confidence in the build-up to the final.

Advertisement

In the first match of the day, it was yet another disastrous day at the office for Colombo Lions as they still remain winless in the LCT 2024. Despite having marquee players like Chris Gayle, Jesse Ryder and Ross Taylor in their armoury, they lacked the tenacity to churn out a result in their favour so far in the competition.

Colombo Lions suffered their fourth-straight defeat of the season, with their most recent loss coming against Punjab Royals. Punjab Royals comfortably aced the run-chase and won the game by 8 wickets to pick up their third win of this season to sit fourth on the table with six points at a Net Run Rate of -0.354.

Advertisement

On the contrary, Colombo Lions hit rock-bottom in the points table with a woeful Net Run Rate of -2.679. Their hopes of qualifying for the LCT 2024 final are all but over. Batting first, Colombo Lions mustered 127/8 in 90 balls.

Ben Dunk who has been an in-form batter for the Lions top-scored with 39 off 21 balls, laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes. Robbie Frylinck provided a great deal of support down the order with his 30 off 21 (3 fours, 1 six).

Advertisement

Javon Searles was the wrecker-in-chief for Punjab Royals as he picked up four wickets, giving away just 28 runs in 24 balls whereas captain Tillakaratne Dilshan accounted for two dismissals.

In response, Punjab Royals chased down the target without any hiccups in 74 balls. Dilshan Munaweera was the pick of the batters as he top-scored with 47 off 26 balls including seven fours and a six whereas captain Tillakaratne Dilshan accumulated 43 off 29 balls including 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CAA faces legal challenge

CAA faces legal challenge

2 minutes ago
Pets impact on your well being

Benefits Of Pets

3 minutes ago
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

3 minutes ago
Moin-ul-Haq stadium

BCA acquires Stadium

6 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

A Roman Holi At Antilia

7 minutes ago
#KKavithaArrested

Is Kejriwal next?

8 minutes ago
est Summer Foods To Keep Your Body Cool

Cooling Foods For Summers

9 minutes ago
Bangkok

New Flights From India

12 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee collects win

12 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali On RK

14 minutes ago
Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI

15 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

16 minutes ago
Superfood for radiant skin

Super Foods

17 minutes ago
WPL 2024 Thrilling win for RCB beats MI by 5 runs

WPL 2024

17 minutes ago
Avocado ice cream

Ice Creams

20 minutes ago
PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’ | Read Full Text Here

PM to the nation

25 minutes ago
Summer kicks

Summer Sneakers Game

26 minutes ago
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

Legends Cricket Trophy

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. SC Asks SBI to Disclose 'Complete Data' on Electoral Bonds

    India News12 hours ago

  4. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education13 hours ago

  5. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo