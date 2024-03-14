Advertisement

Kandy Samp Army showcased a clinical performance, ending New York Superstar Strikers' three-match winning streak with a five-wicket victory at the ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (March 13). While Punjab Royals secured a six-wicket win over Delhi Devils in the first match of the day.

In pursuit of a target of 154 runs, Aaron Finch-led Samp Army achieved the goal in 14.2 overs, marking their second victory in the tournament. Key contributions from Kevin O'Brien and Chris Mpofu propelled Samp Army to success against the formidable Superstar Strikers.

Samp Army commenced their chase impressively, reaching 49 for the loss of one wicket in just 30 balls. While opener Aaron Finch departed for 16 runs, Kevin O'Brien continued his fine form.

Spinner Rahul Sharma posed a challenge to Samp Army, claiming the wickets of Navin Stewart and Jonathan Foo in consecutive overs. Despite this setback, Samp Army's momentum remained intact.

Jesal Karia's brief cameo of 19 runs ended with his dismissal by Nuwan Pradeep. However, Kevin O'Brien's steadfast innings, culminating in his second half-century of the tournament, guided Samp Army to victory with four balls to spare.

Batting first, New York Superstar Strikers encountered a shaky start after opting to bat first, losing three wickets for 31 runs in four overs. Despite this, they managed to post a total of 153 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 90 balls.

Lahiru Thirimanne and Colin de Grandhomme staged a recovery with a crucial partnership of 42 runs for the fourth wicket. Asela Gunaratne's explosive innings of 43 runs off 20 balls further bolstered Strikers' total.

Captain Yuvraj Singh contributed a cameo of 17 runs, but Chris Mpofu emerged as the standout bowler for Kandy Samp Army, claiming three wickets for 33 runs. Rahul Shukla and Tino Best also made significant contributions with the ball.

In the earlier match of the day, Punjab Royals secured a comfortable six-wicket victory over Delhi Devils. Chasing a target of 134 runs, Punjab Royals achieved the target in 14.4 overs, with Tillakaratne Dilshan leading from the front with a captain's knock of 59 runs.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Delhi Devils, led by captain Suresh Raina, failed to set a challenging total on the scoreboard. They could only manage to score 133 runs for the loss of six wickets in the stipulated 90 balls.

The early departure of opener Morne van Wyk for 12 runs, courtesy of Rahat Ali, set the tone for Delhi's innings, with only 19 runs on the board. Callum Ferguson fell victim to Monty Panesar after scoring just 7 runs in the fifth over.

Captain Raina emerged as the top scorer for Delhi Devils, contributing 34 runs off 27 balls, followed by Ambati Rayudu with a quickfire 29 off 20 balls before being dismissed by Dwayne Smith.

Brendon Taylor's brief cameo of 25 runs off 16 balls, including one boundary and two sixes, provided some impetus to the innings. However, his dismissal by Upul Indrasiri halted Delhi's progress, leaving them short of 15-20 runs towards the end.

Rahat Ali (2/36) and Monty Panesar (2/16) delivered economical spells, claiming two wickets each and restricting Delhi Devils from posting a formidable total.

In the chase, Dilshan led from the front, showcasing his leadership skills with a commanding knock of 59 runs off 36 balls, comprising of 11 boundaries. Despite losing partners such as Naman Ojha (15), Dwayne Smith (3), and Cameron White (10), Dilshan continued to play aggressively.

Anton Devcich provided valuable support from the other end, contributing an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls. The duo shared a crucial partnership of 31 runs in 20 balls for the fourth wicket. Devcich, along with Neil Broom (14* off 8), guided Punjab Royals to victory with an unbroken stand of 43 runs.

Among the Delhi Devils' bowlers, Anureet Singh stood out with figures of 2/39 from his allotted quota of 24 balls, while Ishan Malhotra and Iqbal Abdulla claimed one wicket each.