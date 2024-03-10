×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Rajasthan Kings, Dubai Giants pick up wins on Super Saturday

It was a thrilling day of cricket at the Pallekele International Cricket stadium which saw two encounters in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
LLC
LLC | Image:Special Arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

It was a thrilling day of cricket at the Pallekele International Cricket stadium which saw two encounters in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024. The first match of the day was between the Rajasthan Kings and Kandy Samp Army, and the second of the day between Dubai Giants and Delhi Devils.

In match one of the day, Rajasthan Kings put on a commanding performance to secure a resounding victory over Kandy Samp Army.

Advertisement

Batting first, Rajasthan Kings exhibited an explosive display of power-hitting, amassing a formidable total of 176 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in their allotted 15 overs. Spearheading the Kings' onslaught was the veteran batsman Robin Uthappa, who dazzled the audience with a scintillating knock of 72 runs off a mere 30 deliveries, embellished with 5 boundaries and 6 towering sixes. Uthappa's aggressive approach set the tone for the Kings' innings, as he showcased his remarkable ability to find gaps and dispatch the ball to all parts of the ground. Complementing Uthappa's fireworks was Hamilton Masakadza, who provided valuable support with a well-constructed innings of 52 runs off 32 balls, consisting of 4 boundaries and 3 maximums.

In pursuit of a challenging target, Kandy Samp Army's batting lineup struggled to gain momentum against a disciplined bowling attack from Rajasthan Kings. Despite commendable efforts from Kevin O'Brien and Irfan Pathan, who fought valiantly with the bat, Samp Army fell short of their target, managing to muster only 132 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their stipulated 15 overs. O'Brien and Pathan exhibited resilience amidst the mounting pressure, but their efforts were ultimately in vain as wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

Advertisement

The standout performer with the ball for Rajasthan Kings was the pace spearhead, Parvinder Awana, whose incisive bowling wreaked havoc on the opposition's batting lineup. Awana delivered a mesmerizing spell, claiming 4 crucial wickets while conceding a mere 13 runs, thus dismantling Kandy Samp Army's batting order and significantly denting their chances of staging a comeback.

In the second game of the day, Dubai Giants bounced back with a win against Delhi Devils after their loss in the first game. The Thisara Perera-led side, in absence of regular skipper Harbhajan Singh, chased down their target of 148, thanks to a solid show from their batters.

Advertisement

Batting first, Callum Ferguson fired all cylinders to score an unbeaten 57 off 36, that saw 4 fours and as many sixes, that saw Delhi Giants posting a respectable total of 147/5 from their stipulated 15 overs.

Coming to bat, Dubai Giants lost Solomon Mire for a golden duck. However, that did not deter them along the way, as both Shaun Marsh (44 of 30) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (45 off 24) came out all guns blazing. The task was relatively easier for Dubai Giants as Saurabh Tiwary and skipper Thisara Perera combined to help them reach the finish line.

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

8 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

8 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

8 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

8 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

8 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Credit Goes to PM Modi': Bengal BJP on Ram Navami Holiday in State

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Shaitaan To Pari: Movies Exploring The Horrors Of Black Magic

    Galleries2 hours ago

  3. Kiran Reveals What Makes Her Talk About Divorce With Aamir Frequently

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Rajasthan Kings, Dubai Giants pick up wins

    Sports 2 hours ago

  5. EXTRAORDINARY: 8-Year-Old Boy's Life Saved by Rare Cardiac Intervention

    India News2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo