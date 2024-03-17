×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Legends Cricket Trophy: Dominant New York Superstar Strikers Humble Rajasthan Kings

The New York Superstar Strikers showcased their dominance with a convincing 7-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Kings in Legends Cricket Trophy 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Legends Cricket Trophy
Legends Cricket Trophy | Image:Special Arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The New York Superstar Strikers showcased their dominance with a convincing 7-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Kings in Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 in a thrilling encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
The match, held on Saturday (March 16), saw an outstanding display of skill and strategy from both teams, ultimately culminating in a resounding win for the Superstar Strikers. In the second match of the evening, Kandy Samp Army defeated Punjab Royals by 6 wickets in an easy run chase.


From the outset, it was evident that the Strikers were determined to assert their dominance. Opting to bowl after winning the toss, captain Yuvraj Singh led his team with precision and tact. The decision proved fruitful as former Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana delivered a masterclass performance, claiming impressive figures of 3/21 from his allotted 4 overs. Udana's precision and variation rattled the Rajasthan Kings' batting lineup, putting them on the back foot early in the game.

Advertisement


Despite a few promising starts from the Kings' batters, including Hamilton Masakadza, Chaturanga de Silva, and Angelo Perera, the inability to convert those starts into substantial innings proved costly for the team. Peter Trego's late cameo propelled the Kings to a competitive total of 150/5 in their allotted 90 balls.
In response, the Superstar Strikers commenced their run chase with gusto, courtesy of an explosive opening partnership between Chadwick Walton and Alviro Petersen. Walton's blistering knock of 81 runs off just 29 balls set the tone for the innings, supported by Petersen's contribution of 28 runs. 


Despite a brief stutter in the middle overs, skipper Yuvraj Singh provided stability with a quickfire 22 runs before the Strikers comfortably chased down the target with 7 wickets in hand and 3.5 overs to spare.
The Strikers' clinical performance not only secured them the victory but also propelled them to the top of the team standings with four wins in five games, boasting the best Net Run Rate (NRR) of 2.218. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Kings, with three wins and two losses in five games, find themselves in a respectable position at number three with a NRR of +1.315.
In the subsequent match of the evening, between the Kandy Samp Army and the Punjab Royals, Samp Army emerged victorious in a low-scoring encounter. Despite a valiant effort from Punjab Royals' batsmen, including Tillakaratne Dilshan and Naman Ojha, they could only muster a total of 120/6 in their allotted 90 balls.

Advertisement

Samp Army's disciplined bowling, led by Rahul Sharma's exceptional figures of 3/18, restricted the Royals' scoring opportunities, and set the stage for a successful chase.
In pursuit of 121, in-form Kevin O'Brien once again displayed his batting prowess with a splendid half-century, guiding Samp Army towards their third win of the tournament. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, O'Brien's resilient innings ensured a comfortable victory for his team.
Upul Indrasiri was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab Royals as the left-arm spinner bagged a couple of wickets but lack of enough runs on the board rendered their bowlers helpless. Samp Army reached home in 12.5 overs and secured another fine win and find themselves at fifth spot in team standings.  

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran

Diljit Meets Ed Sheeran

9 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

14 minutes ago
Court seeks action taken report against cop assaulting people during Namaz in Inderlok

Actions Against Cop

17 minutes ago
Isuru Udana

Legends Cricket Trophy

18 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Myosistis

20 minutes ago
Encounter between the security team and the Naxalites in Kanker district

Naxalite Killed

21 minutes ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

Legends Cricket Trophy

22 minutes ago
The Goat Life

The Goat Life

22 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD Release

24 minutes ago
Sonnalli Seygall

Sonnalli In New Zealand

24 minutes ago
PBKS new jersey

PBKS new jersey

28 minutes ago
The G.O. A.T Life Trailer launch

The Goat Life Event

29 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Stuns In Gown

30 minutes ago
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Cong MLAs Threaten Sukhu

31 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Heads To Concert

31 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reacts after losing at the India Open 2023

Lakshya Sen signs off

33 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

36 minutes ago
Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton

Keaton On Ortega

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 76 Year Old Wrestler Lifts Heavy Weight, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News8 hours ago

  2. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World10 hours ago

  4. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle10 hours ago

  5. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo