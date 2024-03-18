×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 00:52 IST

'Let Perry play in IPL 2024': RCB fans smitten with 'Wonder Woman' Ellyse Perry after WPL triumph

Ellyse Perry, an Australian all-rounder, played a pivotal role in RCB's triumphant campaign in the WPL final against Delhi Capitals.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Ellyse Perry
Ellyse Perry | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Following Royal Challengers Bangalore's sensational victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final, fans of the franchise are buzzing with excitement and rallying behind their newest heroine, Ellyse Perry, affectionately dubbed as the 'Wonder Woman' for her stellar performance on the field. 

Also Read: 'Ee Sala Cup Naamdu': RCB's first reaction after winning first title in 17 years breaks the internet

Fans want Ellyse Perry to play in IPL 2024

With chants of "Let Perry play in IPL 2024" echoing across social media platforms, RCB supporters are absurdly advocating for Perry's inclusion in the Indian Premier League (IPL) squad, mesmerized by her exceptional cricketing prowess.

Ellyse Perry, an Australian all-rounder, played a pivotal role in RCB's triumphant campaign in the WPL final against Delhi Capitals, contributing an unbeaten 35 runs and showcasing her prowess with both bat and ball. Her remarkable performance not only helped steer RCB to an emphatic eight-wicket victory but also captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

In the aftermath of the WPL final, RCB enthusiasts have taken to various online forums to express their admiration for Perry and jokingly lobby for her participation in the upcoming IPL season. 

The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kickstart from March 22 onwards with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 00:52 IST

