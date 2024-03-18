Advertisement

Following Royal Challengers Bangalore's sensational victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final, fans of the franchise are buzzing with excitement and rallying behind their newest heroine, Ellyse Perry, affectionately dubbed as the 'Wonder Woman' for her stellar performance on the field.

Fans want Ellyse Perry to play in IPL 2024

With chants of "Let Perry play in IPL 2024" echoing across social media platforms, RCB supporters are absurdly advocating for Perry's inclusion in the Indian Premier League (IPL) squad, mesmerized by her exceptional cricketing prowess.

Ellyse Perry, an Australian all-rounder, played a pivotal role in RCB's triumphant campaign in the WPL final against Delhi Capitals, contributing an unbeaten 35 runs and showcasing her prowess with both bat and ball. Her remarkable performance not only helped steer RCB to an emphatic eight-wicket victory but also captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

In the aftermath of the WPL final, RCB enthusiasts have taken to various online forums to express their admiration for Perry and jokingly lobby for her participation in the upcoming IPL season.

Petition to let Ellyse perry play for RCB in IPL 2024 pic.twitter.com/419XaKFMfF — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) March 17, 2024

Perry Perry Lady!!!



Ellyse Perry- The G.O.A.T of Women's Cricket ❤️ 🐐#RCBChampions #WPLFinal pic.twitter.com/bs8dSP1iYC — V I P E R (@VIPERoffl) March 17, 2024

Ellyse Perry in India pic.twitter.com/6zxhPuw63I — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 17, 2024

Wonder woman you’re 👑



Congratulations RCB, RCB RCB pic.twitter.com/Xq39EKh9Aw — Mohit Nangru (@mohit_nangru) March 17, 2024

The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kickstart from March 22 onwards with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.