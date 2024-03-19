×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 19:27 IST

'Let's treat men and women's teams...': Mandhana on comparisons with Virat Kohli and RCB's IPL team

Smriti Mandhana-led RCB lifted the WPL trophy in only their second year, while their male counterparts, led by Virat Kohli haven't won in the 16 years of IPL.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Smriti Mandhana wins WPL trophy
Smriti Mandhana wins WPL trophy | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Smriti Mandhana-led RCB created history on Sunday as they defeated Delhi Capitals to lift the WPL trophy in only their second year. This was in stark contrast to their male counterparts who haven't tasted success in 16 years of IPL despite being led by the charismatic Virat Kohli for nearly a decade before he stepped down. The comparison started flowing after Mandhana lifted the trophy.

However, the Mandhana feels it's not right for people to undermine Virat Kohli's achievements for the Bengaluru franchise in the wake of her side's Women's Premier League title triumph here recently.

Advertisement

"The title is one thing, but what he (Kohli) has achieved for India is remarkable. So, I don't think that comparison is right in terms of where my career is and what he has already achieved," Mandhana told the media on Tuesday.

"The reason why I do not like the comparison is that what he has achieved is great; he has been an inspirational person. A title does not define a lot of things; we all respect him and I feel like the respect has to be right up there for Virat. So, there is nothing different from me as well," said the India vice-captain.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | RCB Unbox event 2024 live updates: Alan Walker and Raghu Dixit perform; Virat Kohli in attendance

Both Mandhana and Kohli wear No. 18 jerseys and the left-handed batter said drawing comparison between the two based on that was unwarranted.

Advertisement

"I would not term it as an 18 comparison. The jersey number is just a personal choice; my birth date is 18th and I have 18 on my back... it does not define how he plays or (how) I play my cricket. He's been an inspiration to us in a lot of aspects, so I would not say title should define anything," she added.

Mandhana felt that the men's counterparts had always played good competitive cricket but an IPL title had eluded them.

Advertisement

"I think, to be fair, the men's team has also played good cricket in the last 16 years; it is not like they have not played well. I don't think the comparison is right. RCB is a franchise; let's treat the men's and women's teams separately because we don't want to be compared.

"They are good at what they do. We are good at what we do," she added.

Advertisement

On how she scripted the team's super spell, where RCB grabbed nine Delhi Capitals wickets for just 43 runs, Mandhana said Sophie Molineux taking three wickets after the strategic timeout was the turning point.

"Especially that over after that strategic timeout when Sophie got those three wickets, that was pretty much the turning point. It was good to watch the way they (spinners) planned and executed. I think that was good to watch." Mandhana praised the 'one tribe' culture in the side, saying it was something that each one in the group has adhered to and tried to build on in the last two years.

Advertisement

"Yeah, the team culture. There is one big thing we spoke about after (poor) last season with the management, and they were keen on building one. Because of course, we are just the first or second year into it, and if we do a few things right, it might set a few things right for a long time, and culture is something that is a big thing (in the side).

"One tribe, we are like one family and we are all there for each other. We backed each other up, and we did that a lot in the last season as well. Things didn't work out last year, but this year it was even more. Much better, the management was just there, celebrating each other's success." 

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

FIR Against Unknown People Over 'Deepfake Video' Of Medanta Chief

FIR Against Unknown

a minute ago
germany Quran burning embassy

2 Afghans arrested

a minute ago
Farmers Delhi March

Kisan Mazdoor Commission

5 minutes ago
RCB Unbox Event 2024 live updates

RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE BLOG

5 minutes ago
UN climate change global warming

UN issues 'red alert'

8 minutes ago
MM Keeravaani

Keeravaani On Fake IG

11 minutes ago
Smriti Mandhana wins WPL trophy

Mandhana on Virat

13 minutes ago
UPSC

UPSC Prelims Exam

13 minutes ago
Brazil ex-President

Bolsonaro indicted

14 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli on RRR 2

RRR 2 In Works?

15 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

Delhi Police Crime Branch

19 minutes ago
South films

South Films On OTT

22 minutes ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

India News LIVE

23 minutes ago
Kate Middleton UK Rose Hanbury Prince William

Rose Hanbury on affair

25 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Moves HC

26 minutes ago
Government bonds

Social bonds issuance

27 minutes ago
Two Arrested In J-K Kathua For Online Fraud Of Over 6 Lakh

Two Arrested

29 minutes ago
Passenger attempts suicide onboard London-bound LATAM Airlines flight

Suicide Attempt in Flight

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  3. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo