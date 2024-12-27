sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:35 IST, December 27th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Smith's Century Puts Hosts in Dominant Position

Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Former Australian captain Steve Smith's century has put the hosts in total control of the MCG Test.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins
Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary | Image: BCCI

Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Former Australian captain Steve Smith's century has put the hosts in total control of the MCG Test. India need some kind of a spark to get back in the game. Australia are looking good to post a mammoth first innings total. 

Live Blog

Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Former Australian captain Steve Smith's century has put the hosts in total control of the MCG Test. India need some kind of a spark to get back in the game. Australia are looking good to post a mammoth first innings total. 

07:20 IST, December 27th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Smith Show at MCG

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Smith's innings has been chanceless and that is the scary bit here. Who knows how the Australians are looking at this. 

07:00 IST, December 27th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Smith Unstoppable, Hosts Closing in on 500

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Smith has truly been vintage and unstoppable. He has truly shown that he still has it in him to tackle the best bowlers at the biggest stages. 

06:37 IST, December 27th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Smith Looks Dangerous

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Smith is looking set and extremely dangerous from an Indian point of view. Who will get the big wicket? 

06:36 IST, December 27th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Jadeja Removes Cummins

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: After the pacers failed to get an early breakthrough on the second day of the MCG Test, it was Ravindra Jadeja who finally send Pat Cummins packing. 

06:34 IST, December 27th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Smith Slams Century

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Smith has put Australia in total control of the Test. The Indian bowlers seemed to have missed the right lengths and that has hurt them. 

