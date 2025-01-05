Published 06:04 IST, January 5th 2025
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 3: Konstas, Labuschagne DEPART in 162 Chase
Australia vs India, 5th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow all the live scores and updates of the SCG Test here.
Australia vs India, 5th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow all the live scores and updates of the SCG Test here. The four remaining Indian wickets fell inside the first hour of the third day and now Australia is on the verge of winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series ends today, surely.
Live Blog
07:52 IST, January 5th 2025
AUS vs IND Live Updates: Australia Breathing Fire On Indian Bowlers
The Australian batters look good post lunch as they hit the Indian bowlers for a few boundaries.
07:46 IST, January 5th 2025
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Lunch Is Over As India Try To Restrict AUS
The lunch has ended as the Indian bowlers try to get the Australians all out as quickly as possible.
07:13 IST, January 5th 2025
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Lunch Is Called
Lunch has been called on day 3 of the fifth test.
06:40 IST, January 5th 2025
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 3: Sam Konstas and Marnus Labuschagne have departed. Prasidh Krishna has taken both the wickets.
06:05 IST, January 5th 2025
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 3: Konstas-Khawaja Off to a Flier
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 3: Looks like the Australians want to end this in the first session itself. They are off to a flier.
06:03 IST, January 5th 2025
LIVEW UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test: Hosts Close-in on Historic Win
