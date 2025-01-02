LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test: Pant-Kohli Steady After Lunch

India vs Australia 5th Test | Image: Republic World

Following the rain-affected Brisbane Test, which ended in a stalemate, both teams arrived in Melbourne on Boxing Day with a strong desire to secure a win. Although India showed resilience and threatened to swing the match in their favor, Australia ultimately proved too strong, dominating the final day's play.

As the action shifts to Sydney, Rohit Sharma's team will be eager to improve their batting performance and hoping that Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace spearhead, receives adequate support from his teammates. A stronger team effort will be crucial if India aims to bounce back and keep their World Test Championship final hopes alive.