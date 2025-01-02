Published 06:28 IST, January 3rd 2025
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test: Pant-Kohli Steady After Lunch
India vs Australia 5th Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 1 of the IND vs AUS fifth Test at Sydney. Australia are currently 2-1 ahead in the contest. India will aim to bounce back to level the series.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Following the rain-affected Brisbane Test, which ended in a stalemate, both teams arrived in Melbourne on Boxing Day with a strong desire to secure a win. Although India showed resilience and threatened to swing the match in their favor, Australia ultimately proved too strong, dominating the final day's play.
As the action shifts to Sydney, Rohit Sharma's team will be eager to improve their batting performance and hoping that Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace spearhead, receives adequate support from his teammates. A stronger team effort will be crucial if India aims to bounce back and keep their World Test Championship final hopes alive.
Live Blog
Australia vs India: Playing XIs for 4th Test
Australia's Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon
India's Playing XI:
07:57 IST, January 3rd 2025
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test: Pant-Kohli Steady After Lunch
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test: India lost the wicket of Shubman Gill just before lunch and then Rishabh Pant joined Kohli. Pant and Kohli are taking India forward here.
06:30 IST, January 3rd 2025
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test: Hosts on Top
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test: Kohli had a narrow escape of the very first ball, when the DRS came into play and saved him. The ball went down and Smith thought he scooped it up but the ball had just grazed the turf before being taken by the man at gully. Aussies were delirious when they claimed it. But the third umpire took his time and signalled it not out. The noise here is too much.
06:27 IST, January 3rd 2025
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test: Kohli-Gill Steady
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test: India lost two early wickets, but then Kohli and Gill have steadied the ship for the moment. The Australian team on top at SCG.
22:10 IST, January 2nd 2025
India vs Australia 5th Test Live Score: Welcome to the blog!
Catch all the updates from Day 1 of the fifth Test match between India and Australia at the SCG here at republicworld.com
Updated 07:57 IST, January 3rd 2025