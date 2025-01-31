Published 08:00 IST, January 31st 2025
LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy Return, DEL vs RLYS, Day 2: KING Bats Today
Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE, Delhi vs Railways, Day 2: Fans are eagerly waiting to see Virat Kohli's batting in Delhi's Ranji Trophy showdown vs Railways. Follow live score and latest updates of DEL vs RLYS cricket match. Can Kohli get a century and give the fans a day to remember?
Live Blog
08:03 IST, January 31st 2025
Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: Day 2 Starts Shortly
Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: We are less than an hour away from the start of the second day of the Ranji game between Delhi and Railways.
08:02 IST, January 31st 2025
Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: Can Kohli Get a Century?
Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: The crowds would be more today as Kohli would be out to bat as and when Delhi lose another wicket.
07:57 IST, January 31st 2025
Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: All Eyes on Kohli
