Updated January 30th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

India vs New Zealand, ICC Under 19 World Cup Super Six Match Highlights: IND rout NZ by 214 runs

The Indian Under-19 cricket team will play their first Super Six match against New Zealand in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. India, led by captain Uday Saharan, defeated BAN, IRE, and the US easily to begin their title defence. The Kiwi batting squad, which has been a little underwhelming this season, needs to improve against a potent bowling attack. Catch up with the action here on republicworld.com