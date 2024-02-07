Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

India vs New Zealand, ICC Under 19 World Cup Super Six Match Highlights: IND rout NZ by 214 runs

The Indian Under-19 cricket team will play their first Super Six match against New Zealand in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. India, led by captain Uday Saharan, defeated BAN, IRE, and the US easily to begin their title defence. The Kiwi batting squad, which has been a little underwhelming this season, needs to improve against a potent bowling attack. Catch up with the action here on republicworld.com

Pavitra Shome
Team India U-19
Team India U-19 squad celebrate after picking a wicket | Image: X/@BCCI
  • Listen to this article
8: 00 IST, January 30th 2024

India completely overwhelmed the Kiwis. Musheer Khan takes the concluding wicket. India won the match by 214 runs.

7: 53 IST, January 30th 2024

New Zealand are 9 down for 76. and a resounding victory for India is certain.

7: 41 IST, January 30th 2024

New Zealand are struggling to stand on their feet. NZ-71/7 after 24 overs.

6: 46 IST, January 30th 2024

5th wicket falls for New Zealand. Chirag Tewatia goes after making 7 runs. The trouble deepens. NZ are 39/5 after 11.5 overs. 

6: 41 IST, January 30th 2024

New Zealand is in serious trouble. The top order has completely crumbled. New Zealand 32/4 after 11.1 overs.

5: 53 IST, January 30th 2024

Thomas Jones gets out on the first ball. Raj Limbani strikes early. NZ-0/1.

5: 51 IST, January 30th 2024

New Zealand need 296 runs to register a victory against India at the Super 6 stage. It is set to be an intriguing contest,. Thus, let's see how NZ approaches the target.

5: 26 IST, January 30th 2024

India put on 295 after 50 overs of play. New Zealand need 296 runs to win.

5: 04 IST, January 30th 2024

Musheer Khan goes after scoring 131. India are 275/6 after 47.3 overs.

4: 52 IST, January 30th 2024

In the quest to get quick runs, Priyanshu Moliya has departed after scoring just 10 runs. India-257/5 after 46.4 overs.

4: 37 IST, January 30th 2024

Musheer Khan scores a well-deserved ton. India 231/4 after 43 overs.

4: 34 IST, January 30th 2024

Musheer Khan is on 98, India are 228/4 after 42.2 overs.

4: 34 IST, January 30th 2024

Aravelly Avanish Rao departs after making 17 runs.

4: 24 IST, January 30th 2024

Musheer Khan is on 96 and on course to complete a well-deserved ton. India 219/3 after 41 overs.

4: 05 IST, January 30th 2024

Tke skipper Uday Saharan has been held out after soring 34 runs. India 192/3 after 36.1 overs.

3: 52 IST, January 30th 2024

Musheer Khan slogged it hard to send the ball sailing over the boundary. India are 179/2 after after 32 overs.

3: 28 IST, January 30th 2024

India are 137/2 after 26 overs. Musheer Khan and Uday Sharan are in the middle.

3: 03 IST, January 30th 2024

Half century striker Adarsh Singh was caught out by the Kiwis and he has to walk back | IND at 108/2

2: 54 IST, January 30th 2024

Adarsh Singh reaches his half century with ease as India inches towards the 100-score mark

1: 55 IST, January 30th 2024

Arshin Kulkarni departs after scoring 9 runs as New Zealand fina a breakthrough | IND at 28/1

1: 45 IST, January 30th 2024

The Kiwi boys have been faltering as they field as the Boys in Blue found the boundary rather easily | IND at 16/0 

1: 33 IST, January 30th 2024

Team India's Kilkarni and Singh have arrived on the pitch to open the game against NZ; Clarke to bowl

1: 16 IST, January 30th 2024

New Zealand U-19: 1 James Nelson, 2 Tom Jones, 3 Snehith Reddy, 4 Lachlan Stackpole, 5 Oscar Jackson (capt), 6 Oliver Tewatiya, 7 Zac Cumming, 8 Alex Thompson (wk), 9 Ewald Schreuder, 10 Ryan Tsourgas, 11 Mason Clarke

1: 10 IST, January 30th 2024

India U-19: 1 Adarsh Singh, 2 Arshin Kulkarni, 3 Musheer Khan, 4 Uday Saharan (capt), 5 Priyanshu Moliya, 6 Sachin Dhas, 7 Aravelly Avanish (wk), 8 Murugan Abhishek, 9 Naman Tiwari, 10 Raj Limbani, 11 Saumy Pandey

1: 09 IST, January 30th 2024

“We decided to bat first, and we are happy that he is bowling first. It give us an edge because we played here against Ireland. No changes,”: Uday Saharan, U19 Team India Captain 

1: 02 IST, January 30th 2024

New Zealand have won the toss and have made the decision to bowl first against India 

12: 09 IST, January 30th 2024

Indian will open their Super Six Campaign in the U19 WC against NZ at 01:30 PM

