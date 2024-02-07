Updated January 26th, 2024 at 17:11 IST
India vs England 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Jadeja-Axar finish with 175-run lead, IND 421/7
The five-match Test series between India and England has officially begun, with Day 2 taking place today at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Englishmen's Bazball tactics appeared ineffectual, as India was in full force on Day 1. The Men in Blue will hope for an exceptional showing on Day 2 of the contest. Follow all of the action on republicworld.com.
5: 11 IST, January 26th 2024
India finished Day 2 with a 175-run lead. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are unbeaten with India scoring 421/7.
4: 48 IST, January 26th 2024
Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have taken India's core past 400. India 403/7 in 107 overs.
3: 33 IST, January 26th 2024
A horrible mix-up leads to Ashwin losing his wicket. Both Jadeja and Ashwin are left on the same side after a communication error. IND 358/7
3: 31 IST, January 26th 2024
KS Bharat gets out to Joe Root. He misses the line while playing a sweep and is struck on the pads. Bharat (41) takes DRS but it goes to umpires' call. IND 356/6
3: 07 IST, January 26th 2024
India maintains a lead of 97 runs against England in the 1st innings. Ravindra Jadeja impresses with an unbeaten 58 runs, while Srikar Bharat remains steady at 30*. England's bowlers struggle as India's lead grows.
2: 03 IST, January 26th 2024
In the ongoing test match, India leads by 58 runs in the 1st innings against England. Ravindra Jadeja and Srikar Bharat remain unbeaten. KL Rahul's strong 86-run contribution propelled India's performance, while England's bowlers strive to contain the lead. Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed took crucial wickets for England.
1: 24 IST, January 26th 2024
India's strong performance against England continues with a lead of 42 runs in the 1st innings. KL Rahul is dismissed, and Bharat comes in.
12: 49 IST, January 26th 2024
After the wicket of Shreyas Iyer, India's first innings reached 256/4 in 58.1 overs. KL Rahul is leading the charge with 81* (105), accompanied by Ravindra Jadeja at 7* (16). The team is now in the lead by 10 runs.
12: 24 IST, January 26th 2024
Shreyas Iyer has been dismissed, and India is now at 223/4 in 52.3 overs. KL Rahul remains at the crease on 55* (87). The team is trailing England by 23 runs.
12: 20 IST, January 26th 2024
After the lunch break, the session resumes with India's first innings at 223/3 in 51.3 overs. KL Rahul remains at 55* (84) and Shreyas Iyer at 35* (60). The team is trailing England by 23 runs.
11: 42 IST, January 26th 2024
After the first session on day 2, India's first innings stands at 222/3 with KL Rahul on 55* (78) and Shreyas Iyer on 34* (57). They are trailing England by 24 runs as the match heads into the lunch break.
11: 28 IST, January 26th 2024
After 48.4 overs, India's first innings total stands at 213/3, with KL Rahul having completed his half-century, scoring 51* (75), and Shreyas Iyer on 29* (52). They trail England by 33 runs.
10: 50 IST, January 26th 2024
After 39.4 overs, India's first innings stands at 180/3, with KL Rahul on 43* (56) and Shreyas Iyer on 4* (17). They trail England by 66 runs.
10: 19 IST, January 26th 2024
After 34.5 overs, India's first innings total stands at 159/3, with KL Rahul on 26* (44). They trail England by 87 runs.
10: 08 IST, January 26th 2024
After 32 overs, India's first innings total is 156/2 with S. Gill (23*) and KL Rahul (23*) at the crease, trailing England by 90 runs.
9: 35 IST, January 26th 2024
Jaiswal dismissed by Root, KL Rahul steps in.
9: 20 IST, January 26th 2024
- Day 1 ended with India at 119/1 in response to England's 246, trailing by 127 runs in the Anthony de Mello Trophy, 1st Test.
- Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 76 off 70 deliveries, including 9 boundaries and 3 sixes, led India's response.
- Rohit Sharma chipped in with 24 runs before falling to Jack Leach's bowling.
- Jack Leach claimed the sole wicket, ending the day with figures of 1/24 in 9 overs for England.
- As India gears up for Day 2, focus shifts to Jaiswal and Shubman Gill as they aim to narrow the deficit in this gripping test match.
9: 19 IST, January 26th 2024
- India trails England by 127 runs
- Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will resume the innings at Day 2
- Jaiswal has performed admirably well
7: 44 IST, January 26th 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will take the field as Day 2 will begin at 09:30 AM
