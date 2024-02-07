Updated January 26th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

India vs England 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Jadeja-Axar finish with 175-run lead, IND 421/7

The five-match Test series between India and England has officially begun, with Day 2 taking place today at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Englishmen's Bazball tactics appeared ineffectual, as India was in full force on Day 1. The Men in Blue will hope for an exceptional showing on Day 2 of the contest. Follow all of the action on republicworld.com.