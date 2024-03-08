×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 07:36 IST

India vs England 5th Test Day 2 Live Score & Updates: Action to begin at 09:30 AM

In the last Test match of the series, India will play England. There's a big chance for the Men in Blue to end the Test series strongly. However, England is trying to secure a consolation victory in the last Test match to end their tour of India. Cricket fans will find the high-altitude game to be a fascinating spectacle. See republicworld.com for all the action updates.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma in action at the IND vs ENG 5th Test Match | Image: BCCI
India vs England 5th Test Day 2 Live: Action to begin at 09:30 AM
  • Listen to this article
7: 34 IST, March 8th 2024

After Day 1 turned in India's favour, Day 2 is all set to begin in Dharamshala at 09:30 AM

Published March 8th, 2024 at 07:36 IST

