Updated March 8th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

India vs England 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Team India ends Day 2 with a monumental lead

In the last Test match of the series, India will play England. There's a big chance for the Men in Blue to end the Test series strongly. However, England is trying to secure a consolation victory in the last Test match to end their tour of India. Cricket fans will find the high-altitude game to be a fascinating spectacle. See republicworld.com for all the action updates.