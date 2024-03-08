Updated March 8th, 2024 at 17:03 IST
India vs England 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Team India ends Day 2 with a monumental lead
In the last Test match of the series, India will play England. There's a big chance for the Men in Blue to end the Test series strongly. However, England is trying to secure a consolation victory in the last Test match to end their tour of India. Cricket fans will find the high-altitude game to be a fascinating spectacle. See republicworld.com for all the action updates.
5: 02 IST, March 8th 2024
India end Day 2 at 473/8. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah are in the middle. Lead is of 255 runs.
4: 42 IST, March 8th 2024
India are 467/8 after 118 overs. Bumrah and Yadav are in the middle, lead is of 249.
3: 47 IST, March 8th 2024
Ashwin could get off the mark on his 100th Test and was picked up by Tom Hartley. India 428/8 after 102 overs.
3: 41 IST, March 8th 2024
Ravindra Jadeja trapped in front on the delivery of Hartley. He too departs after scoring 15 runs. India 427/7 after 101.1 overs.
3: 39 IST, March 8th 2024
India lose its 6th wicket in the form of Dhruv Jurel. Bashir again gets the wicket. He departed after scoring 15 runs.
3: 09 IST, March 8th 2024
Devdutt Padikkal gets out to Shoaib Bashir. Dismissed after a making an impressive 65. IND-406/5 after 93 overs.
2: 45 IST, March 8th 2024
Devdutt Padikkal makes a lasting impact on his debut as he secures a half century.
2: 37 IST, March 8th 2024
Bashir took a scalp as soon as the third session began. Sarfaraz Khan taken down after he scored a Half century | IND at 376/4
2: 15 IST, March 8th 2024
Sarfaraz Khan smashes a half century while Devdutt also stands strong as the game enters tea break.
2: 01 IST, March 8th 2024
Sarfaraz Khan shows why he is a star in the making after slamming 50 runs against England | IND at 366/3
1: 48 IST, March 8th 2024
Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal have held on to their wickets as Team India score 350+ runs in the scoreboard
12: 28 IST, March 8th 2024
James Anderson strikes off Shubman Gill as he bowls him out! Both openers are off the match | IND at 279/3
12: 20 IST, March 8th 2024
Ben Stokes gets the ball and takes out Rohit Sharma in the first ball itself!
11: 32 IST, March 8th 2024
Lunch break arrives in Dharamshala as both teams walk back to the dressing room.
11: 27 IST, March 8th 2024
After Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill secures a century after hitting a four | IND at 262/1
11: 25 IST, March 8th 2024
Rohit Sharma hammers a ton against England and puts India in a commanding stance
11: 09 IST, March 8th 2024
India have took the lead as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are nearing their centuries | IND at 239/1
10: 40 IST, March 8th 2024
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have established a 100-run partenership as Team India score 206/1
9: 53 IST, March 8th 2024
Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma started Day 2 with a bang as they strike some boundaries and sixes in the Test match | IND at 166/1
9: 34 IST, March 8th 2024
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have returned to action in Day 2 of the final IND vs ENG Test
7: 34 IST, March 8th 2024
After Day 1 turned in India's favour, Day 2 is all set to begin in Dharamshala at 09:30 AM
Published March 8th, 2024 at 07:36 IST