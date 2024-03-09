Updated March 9th, 2024 at 14:03 IST
India vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live score & Updates: INDIA WIN THE DHARAMSHALA TEST
India will take against England in the series' final Test match. There is a good likelihood that the Men in Blue will finish the Test series strongly. Team India put up towering figures on the board, but England did well with the ball. IND have took a monumental lead, and it could be difficult for ENG to chase. Check out republicworld.com for all the latest live action updates.
- Sports
- 2 min read
2: 03 IST, March 9th 2024
Kuldeep snatches Joe Root's wicket as India win the Dharamshala Test. The hosts win the series with a 4-1 lead.
1: 51 IST, March 9th 2024
Jadeja found the breakthrough as he took down Shoaib Bashir and broke a partnership | ENG at 189/9
Advertisement
1: 31 IST, March 9th 2024
England have held on to their momentum as Shoaib Bashir and Joe Root have kept the hopes up for the team.
1: 00 IST, March 9th 2024
Mark Wood added no fuel to England's fire as they are slowly diminishing. Bumrah successfully takes another wicket | ENG at 141/8
Advertisement
12: 59 IST, March 9th 2024
Tom Hartley falls prey to Bumrah's thunderous spell
12: 28 IST, March 9th 2024
Ashwin lodges his fifer after taking down Foakes | England looks to be in grave trouble
Advertisement
12: 15 IST, March 9th 2024
Both teams return to action as England look to take the lead.,
11: 33 IST, March 9th 2024
R Ashwin has sealed a four-fer as he takes down Ben Stokes! ENG at 103/5 as game enters lunch break
Advertisement
11: 17 IST, March 9th 2024
A fiery Bairstow could not withstand Kuldeep Yadav. Even the DRS could not save him! | ENG at 94/4
10: 42 IST, March 9th 2024
R Ashwin is UNSTOPPABLE against England! Veteran spinner takes three scalps!
Advertisement
10: 25 IST, March 9th 2024
Team India scalps another wicket as R Ashwin strikes again | ENG at 21/2
10: 13 IST, March 9th 2024
Ben Duckett walks back as Team India secures the first breakthrough against England | ENG at 2/1
Advertisement
10: 07 IST, March 9th 2024
Crawley and Duckett return to action as England look to take the lead against India
9: 55 IST, March 9th 2024
England have wiped Team India after they score 477 runs and secure a 259-run lead. England will now enter to bat in order to take the lead.
Advertisement
9: 34 IST, March 9th 2024
Kuldeep and Bumrah return to action in the 3rd Day at Dharamshala
7: 34 IST, March 9th 2024
India will comb back on the pitch to bat in Day 3, and the action is all set to begin at 09:30 AM
Advertisement
Published March 9th, 2024 at 07:37 IST