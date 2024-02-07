Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

India vs Ireland, ICC U19 World Cup Live Score and Updates: IND score 301/7 in 50 overs

A dominant Team India will face against Ireland in the ICC Under 19 World Cup as they eye a quarterfinal spit in the tournament. Check all the updates here

Republic Sports Desk
ICC
The ICC Under 19 World Cup begins from January 19th, 2024 as India looks to defend it's title this year | Image:ICC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India takes on Ireland looking to secure their second win in a row. The Uday Saharan-led Team easily defeated Bangladesh by 84 runs in what turned out to be a less challenging than expected opener. Ireland lost to Bangladesh before defeating USA in the first game. India would advance to the quarterfinals with a victory.

12:28 PM: India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

 Under 19 World Cup action all set to take place at 01:30 PM

01:03 PM: India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

Ireland have won the toss and captain Philippus le Roux has decided to bowl first.

01:04 PM: India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

Uday Saharan reveals changes in team.Raj is rested, and Dhanush is playing.”

01:13 PM: India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

India XI: Adarsh, Kulkarni, Saharan (C), Musheer, Dhas, Moliya, Avanish (wk), Abhishek, Gowda, Tiwari, Pandey

Ireland XI: Neill, Hunter (wk), Hilton, le Roux (C), MacBeth, Cosgrave, McNally, McCullough, Riley, Forkin, Lutton

01:45 PM: India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

India U-19 scored 13/0 in 3.2 overs against Ireland U-19.

2:06 PM India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

India U-19s scored 28/0 in 8.1 overs against Ireland U-19s.

2:25 PM India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

India Under-19s at 47/1 in 12.2 overs, with Adarsh Singh dismissed for 17. Arshin Kulkarni and Musheer Khan at the crease.

2:40 PM India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

India U-19s are currently at 68/1 in 16.4 overs with Arshin Kulkarni not out at 25 and Musheer Khan not out at 18.

2:40 PM India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

India U-19s are currently at 72/1 in 17.5 overs, with Arshin Kulkarni not out at 26 and Musheer Khan not out at 21.

2:55 PM India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

India U-19s are currently at 80/2 in 19.5 overs. Arshin Kulkarni has been dismissed for 32, and Musheer Khan is not out at 23. 

5:18 PM India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

India U-19s scored 301/7 in 50 overs with Musheer Khan hitting 118 tuns. Ireland will need 302 runs to win the match.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

