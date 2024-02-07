The ICC Under 19 World Cup begins from January 19th, 2024 as India looks to defend it's title this year | Image: ICC

India takes on Ireland looking to secure their second win in a row. The Uday Saharan-led Team easily defeated Bangladesh by 84 runs in what turned out to be a less challenging than expected opener. Ireland lost to Bangladesh before defeating USA in the first game. India would advance to the quarterfinals with a victory.

12:28 PM: India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

Under 19 World Cup action all set to take place at 01:30 PM

01:03 PM: India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

Ireland have won the toss and captain Philippus le Roux has decided to bowl first.

01:04 PM: India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

Uday Saharan reveals changes in team. “Raj is rested, and Dhanush is playing.”

01:13 PM: India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

India XI: Adarsh, Kulkarni, Saharan (C), Musheer, Dhas, Moliya, Avanish (wk), Abhishek, Gowda, Tiwari, Pandey

Ireland XI: Neill, Hunter (wk), Hilton, le Roux (C), MacBeth, Cosgrave, McNally, McCullough, Riley, Forkin, Lutton

01:45 PM: India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

India U-19 scored 13/0 in 3.2 overs against Ireland U-19.

2:06 PM India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

India U-19s scored 28/0 in 8.1 overs against Ireland U-19s.

2:25 PM India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

India Under-19s at 47/1 in 12.2 overs, with Adarsh Singh dismissed for 17. Arshin Kulkarni and Musheer Khan at the crease.

2:40 PM India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

India U-19s are currently at 68/1 in 16.4 overs with Arshin Kulkarni not out at 25 and Musheer Khan not out at 18.

2:40 PM India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

India U-19s are currently at 72/1 in 17.5 overs, with Arshin Kulkarni not out at 26 and Musheer Khan not out at 21.

2:55 PM India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

India U-19s are currently at 80/2 in 19.5 overs. Arshin Kulkarni has been dismissed for 32, and Musheer Khan is not out at 23.

5:18 PM India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live:

India U-19s scored 301/7 in 50 overs with Musheer Khan hitting 118 tuns. Ireland will need 302 runs to win the match.