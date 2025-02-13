sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:37 IST, February 13th 2025

LIVE UPDATES | RCB Captain Announcement, IPL 2025: Event Starts at 11:30 AM

RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will announce their new captain for IPL 2025 at 11:30 AM IST. Will it be Virat Kohli again? Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will announce their new captain for IPL 2025 at 11:30 AM IST. Will it be Virat Kohli again? Multiple reports suggest that Rajat Patidar would lead the RCB side in the much-awaited IPL 2025. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates. 

09:23 IST, February 13th 2025

RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Kohli at RCB

RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli had led RCB from 2013 to 2021. The high point of Virat Kohli's captaincy came in 2016, when they finished runners-up to Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

09:22 IST, February 13th 2025

RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Event Starts at 11:30 AM

RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: The event starts at 11:30 AM, so not a lot of time to go. A number of big dignitaries would be present at the event. 

08:51 IST, February 13th 2025

RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Event Starts Shortly

RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: RCB will be announcing their captain on Thursday for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at 11:30 AM IST. Following the release of Faf du Plessis, RCB didn't buy anyone with leadership abilities in the IPL 2025 mega auction. 

08:35 IST, February 13th 2025

RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Will Kohli Return as Leader?

Updated 09:23 IST, February 13th 2025