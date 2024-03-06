×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

LLC: New York Superstar Strikers Onboards Cricketing Icons De Grandhomme and Narsingh Deonarine

The anticipation for the upcoming season of the Legends Cricket Trophy intensifies.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
LLC
LLC | Image:Special Arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The anticipation for the upcoming season of the Legends Cricket Trophy intensifies as the New York Superstar Strikers proudly announce the inclusion of cricketing legends Colin De Grandhomme and Narsingh Deonarine to their esteemed roster. This top-tier cricket event marks the debut participation of the Superstar Strikers and is scheduled to unfold from March 8th to 19th, 2024, at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing thrilling matches featuring the beloved New York Superstar Strikers players, alongside renowned cricketing icons such as Yuvraj Singh, Isuru Udana, Asela Gunaratne, Alviro Petersen, Ricardo Powell, and more.

Colin De Grandhomme, renowned for his explosive batting prowess and dynamic all-round capabilities, eagerly expresses his enthusiasm for joining the esteemed ranks of the New York Superstar Strikers. He remarks, "I am thrilled to be a part of the team alongside cricketing luminaries like Yuvraj, Alviro, and other legendary icons. I am eager to contribute significantly to our team's success."

Equally esteemed, Narsingh Deonarine, celebrated for his elegant stroke play and wealth of experience, shares his excitement for the upcoming season. "I am prepared to return to competitive cricket and eagerly await the start of the season. I am enthusiastic about showcasing my unique skills and achieving early triumphs with this squad of top legends."

The New York Superstar Strikers anticipate an electrifying season ahead as they embark on their journey with these celebrated new signings. Stay tuned for further updates as the team prepares to dazzle audiences on the field.

Sagar Khanna, the Owner of the New York Superstar Strikers, highlights the team's dedication to excellence and strategic development through these acquisitions. "At the New York Superstar Strikers, we are committed to nurturing a culture of greatness. Uniting the world's top cricketing icons in one league has always been our goal, for ensuring the enduring spirit of cricket.”

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Sri Lanka, this cricket showdown promises a unique and enthralling experience as cricketing legends showcase their prowess on the vibrant fields of the cricket-loving nation.
 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

