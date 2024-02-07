Rohit Sharma (left) during a match and Kevin Pietersen (right) on the mic | Image: AP/ Sky Sports

Team India, led by captain Rohit Sharma, is currently playing against England in a five-match Test series. Unfortunately, the vitality that was present during the ODI World Cup has now faded, and the squad has been suffering recently. Whether it's the previous series or the current one, the batters aren't producing effectively and are dependent on one guy to raise the club. A former cricketer has criticised Skipper Rohit Sharma's approach to the game.

3 Things you need to know

Team India lost the first Test match against England in the five-match Test series

The Men in Blue are in action against the visitors in the second Test match

England has looked dominant throughout the match-up, but India looks to be in the driver's seat

Kevin Pietersen expresses frustration over Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Former England Cricket Team captain Kevin Pietersen, who is currently in India for commentary duties in the ongoing India vs England five-match Test series match in Vizag, has criticized Rohit Sharma over his poor captaincy.

'Just have a look at the captaincy from Rohit Sharma. Why is long on back? Why is mid-off back? Why be so defensive straight away when England needs way over 300 runs to win this Test match?' Pietersen said in the commentary box.

'First boundary he did hit wasn't convincing at all. He just tiffed it away to a wide mid-on. Ben Stokes yesterday was brilliant at the start. He made a mistake when he allowed the manipulation of the field by batters picking up singles. He decided, 'No way I'm letting the batter go', and What happened? He broke the partnership, and he got the wickets. I don't like how negative this is,' he added.

Kevin peterson slamming rohit sharma for his poor captaincy.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ZJTGSOjzr8 — Sack Rohit and Save Indian Cricket (@goldybrarcanada) February 5, 2024

On expected lines, England did not hold back in attacking the Indian spinners who hung in there to get the timely breakthroughs. The visitors still managed to make 127 runs in the session but lost too many wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Crawley (73) while Jasprit Bumrah trapped Jonny Bairstow (26) in front at the stroke of lunch to deal a massive blow to England, who still need 205 runs for an improbable win.

While Axar Patel found Rehan's pads with a straighter one, Pope offered a sharp catch to Rohit Sharma at first slip off Ashwin, and the Indian skipper made no mistake in pouching it.