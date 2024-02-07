Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 13:38 IST
'Looking forward to seeking blessings': Anil Kumble 'Blessed' to be at Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha
Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble expressed his delight to be a part of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratisthan ceremony in Ayodhya.
It is a historic day for India, as the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is happening in the holy city of Ayodhya. The long wait to see Ram Lalla back in his birthplace is finally fulfilled, as a grand temple has been built in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Multiple dignitaries have been invited to grace the occasion and be a part of the ceremony, and it also includes prominent Indian athletes who have already reached the temple.
3 Things you need to know
- Several athletes and cricketers have been invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony
- Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Saina Nehwal, and PT Usha are some of the names who have reportedly received the invitation for Pran Pratishtha
- The invited sports personalities have reached Ayodhya for the ceremony
Anil Kumble eager to seek blessings from Ram Lalla
The Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place with full zeal, and several notable sports personalities were among the blessed ones to be a part of the ceremony and be a part of the historic moment. Anil Kumble, who was a part of the ceremony with his wife Chethana, revealed that he feels blessed to be in Ayodhya and is eager to seek Ram Lalla's blessings.
"It is a wonderful occasion, a very divine occasion. Blessed to be a part of this. It's very historic. Looking forward to seeking blessings from Ram Lalla...," Kumble said via ANI.
The Ram Mandir Pram Pratishtha Ceremony is a historic event in the country, as Lord Ram will return to his birthplace in Ayodhya to visit his Janma Bhoomi. Hindus and Indians all around the world have eagerly awaited this moment, and they will finally see the fulfilment of their dream of witnessing the Lord in his birthplace.
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 13:38 IST
