Talented Yashasvi Jaiswal is clear about his role in the Indian batting line-up and said he was just trying to give his team a flying start with a good strike rate in the second T20I against Afghanistan here.

Jaiswal's strokeful 68 off 34 balls at the top of the order and Shivam Dube's 63 not out off 32 balls helped India register a six-wicket series-clinching win as the hosts easily chased down the target of 173 with 26 balls to spare.

"I have been told to go and express myself and I was trying to do that," Jaiswal said at the post-match conference on Sunday night.

"I was trying to punish the loose balls, and was focused to give my team a good start. If I gave a good start I was trying to bat as deep as I can. I was trying to keep my strike rate good. I wanted to keep batting with a good strike rate," said the 22-year-old opening batter.

Jaiswal, who has played just four Tests and 16 T20Is, said he tried his best to do well for the team whenever he got a chance.

"I keep working hard on my practice sessions and on my process. Whenever I get my chance I try my best and make sure that I am doing things for the team which is important.

"I am just trying to show my intent and trying to do well for my team," said Jaiswal who hit five fours and six sixes during his innings.

Asked what transpired between him and senior batter Virat Kohli in the middle, he said, "It was really nice, going there and enjoy the game especially when I was with Virat bhaiya. Whenever I bat with him, it's an honour.

"Lots of things to learn from him, like we had small chats about where we can hit. We decided that it was easy to hit over long on and mid off and we were trying to do that. The intent was there and the positive vibes were there and we were just trying to hit good shots." Dube, on his part, said he and Jaiswal had planned to finish off the run chase. Jaiswal was, however, dismissed in the 13th over.

"We both (Jaiswal and him) are stroke players. He was batting really well. We had a plan that both will be going, so let's finish the match as soon as possible. There was not any target (to finish), but we've finished on time," said Dube, whose 63 not out was decorated with five fours and four sixes.

"There are many things I have worked on. It's not about skill (only)... being focused on every ball is important. I am working on my bowling as well. Last match was good; this match wasn't on my bowling side. But T20 is like that."