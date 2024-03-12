×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

'Loving the new head band': David Warner fancies the suave of MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner posted an Instagram story, throwing a reaction to MS Dhoni's practice photo. Warner seems to have liked Dhoni's hair band.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni and David Warner
MS Dhoni and David Warner | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aside from being a trendsetter with his leadership, wicketkeeping and batting, MS Dhoni's suave is also a great hit among the fans and followers of cricket. Dhoni rules the hearts of Indian cricket fans with his alterations to his hairstyle. The image of a care-free long-haired MS Dhoni of 2007, might still be etched in the hearts of the fanatics, and with his latest hair growth, the former India captain has turned back the time.

Also Read | 'It was my first season as captain in the IPL': Dhawan on PBKS captaincy

David Warner reacts to MS Dhoni's head band

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned to the CSK squad and joined the pre-season camp. The stills coming out from the Chennai Super Kings training are capturing the attention of the fans and turns out even players are taking note of what Dhoni is up to.

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner posted an Instagram story, throwing a reaction to MS Dhoni's practice photo. Warner seems to have liked the hair band donned by the CSK captain and thus wrote "Loving the new head band" while tagging Dhoni.

David Warner's Instagram story.

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal cuts out spirited figure after bagging ICC Award

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 Squad

Captain Cool MS Dhoni will return to his duties in IPL 2024. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK would seek to defend its title, and considering how they have fared in the IPL 2024 mini-auction, picking up some Moneyball recruits, that will once again enter with a formidable side. 

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

