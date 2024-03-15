×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

Jason Behrendorff takes Marathi lessons from Suryakumar Yadav, here's how Rohit Sharma reviewed it

Mumbai Indians players are coming up with new and innovative experiments to entertain the fans on social media.

Reported by: Karthik Nair
Mumbai Indians players are coming up with new and innovative ideas to entertain the fans on social media. They had played the 'Birthday Prank' twice. The first one to be targetted was Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting and then former New Zealand speedster and Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond was at the receiving end too. Now, they have come up with yet another new idea.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav decided to give some Marathi lessons to his teammate and Australian speedster Jason Behrendorff. Suryakumar Yadav first started off by greeting the 'Paltan' and then saying that let us teach Jason some Marathi.

The session started and Yadav asked Behrendorff whether he was ready. Once the Aussie said that he was ready, Yadav started the session by asking him to say' Majha naav Jason aahe aani mi bowling karto'. The 29-year old got it wrong in the first attempt, but after Surya had urged him to give another try, he almost got it right in his Aussie accent.

Yadav then came up with another word 'Kasa Kai Paltan'. The speedster first looked confused then after hearing it once again, he managed to get it right. The MI batsman then came up with another word 'Lai Bhaari, Mumbai!' which Behrendorff said without breaking a sweat. 

After the session, the Australian speedster decided to surprise MI's captain Rohit Sharma. He meets Rohit and asks 'Kasa Kai Rohit?' and then says 'Lai Bhaari' after which he received applause from his teammates including Rohit as well. The MI skipper then asked whether the Aussie has been learning the language.

"Yes I have been trying to pick up some of the language. Surya is a good teacher, said Behrendorff.

"Yes, next year you might be a proper Maharashtrian guy when you come back", replied Rohit.

The two then had a hearty laugh and shared a high-five. In the end,  Behrendorff signed off by saying 'Lai Bhaari'.

Mumbai Indians shared this video on Twitter. Take a look.

This #MaharashtraDay, how about an Aussie talking in Marathi? 😋#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians @JDorff5 @surya_14kumar @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Mn7z47wqml

— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2019

Mumbai Indians will be in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Published May 1st, 2019 at 18:52 IST

