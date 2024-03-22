Advertisement

Before the 2024 Indian Premier League, MS Dhoni unexpectedly resigned as CSK's captain. Dhoni has resigned as team captain, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced on Thursday, in an unexpected event. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the newly appointed CSK captain, will take over as captain. With this decision, the CSK team's leadership has experienced a substantial transformation.

Ruturaj Gaikwad shares how MS Dhoni indicated the captaincy shift in 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the recently named captain of the Chennai Super Kings, revealed that last year, MS Dhoni had informed him about an upcoming captaincy change ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Ruturaj had received advice from Dhoni to be ready for the changeover, meaning that he would give up his captaincy. The stunning news was made during the captains' picture session prior to the start of the season, when Ruturaj took Dhoni's position as captain.

Ruturaj said in a recent IPL video that Dhoni had hinted at the upcoming leadership transition by stressing the need to psychologically prepare for captaincy and by include him in practice match simulations. Ruturaj acknowledged that the captaincy change wasn't wholly unexpected because of their prior conversations and thanked Dhoni for his advice and preparedness.Ruturaj Gaikwad said:

“I don't think so I need to change anything. Last year itself, Mahi bhai had just hinted about captaincy at some point in time. Just hinted that 'be ready, it shouldn't come as a surprise to you. So when we came into the camp, obviously he made involved in some of the practice match simulation,” "I remember him posting about the new role on social media. Everybody was just pointing towards me and asking me, 'whether you are the next captain'. I was like maybe it meant something else for social media or something." "Back of the mind it was there, but then he came in a week ago and said he had decided this and this. But definitely now that I am here, i am definitely looking forward to it,"

With a mysterious social media post in the weeks before the current IPL season, MS Dhoni generated curiosity while sharing his delight for his impending role. This post created a lot of discussion and sparked questions and speculation from many places. Specifically, Ruturaj Gaikwad had to deal with inquiries regarding whether he was going to take over as captain.

At first, Ruturaj thought Dhoni was joking about on social media. But the idea stayed in the background of his thoughts, and as the excitement and rumours about the next IPL season grew, so did the topic of discussion. MS Dhoni and new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will be seen in action against RCB on Friday, March 22, 2024. It is likely to be MS Dhoni’s last ever season of competitive cricket.