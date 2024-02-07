Updated January 28th, 2024 at 21:41 IST
Major relief for Sri Lanka Cricket, ICC lifts ban with immediate effect
The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was banned by the ICC in November last year due to its failure to meet apex body's obligations.
The ban on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been lifted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with immediate effect. The ICC has decided to lift the ban as it is now satisfied that the SLC is no longer in breach of membership obligations.
On November 10, 2023, SLC faced suspension for violating its responsibilities as an ICC member, specifically failing to manage its affairs autonomously and preventing government interference in the governance, regulation, and administration of cricket in the country.
Following a meeting of the ICC Board on November 21, it was decided that Sri Lanka could compete in international competitions, including both bilateral cricket and ICC events. However, the ongoing U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup was relocated to South Africa due to SLC's failure to meet ICC's regulations.
After monitoring the situation post-suspension, the ICC Board is now content that SLC has rectified its breaches of membership obligations.
