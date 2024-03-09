×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

Manchester United vs Everton live streaming: How to watch EPL match live in India, US, and UK?

Ahead of the start of the Manchester United vs Everon EPL match, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag arrives for the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City ground | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Today's Premier League matchup features Manchester United against Everton at 6:00 PM. Manchester United enjoy a 19 points lead over Everton, standing at the 6th position in the league, while Everton sits at 16th. With recent mixed performances, each team is eager to secure a victory in this crucial encounter at Old Trafford. Both clubs will aim to demonstrate their prowess, setting the stage for an exciting and fiercely contested fixture.

What date Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2023-24 will be played?

Manchester United vs Everton will be played on March 09, Saturday.

Where will the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2023-24 be played?

Manchester United vs Everton will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2023-24 begin?

Manchester United vs Everton will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2023-24 match?

Manchester United vs Everton will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2023-24 match live streaming in India?

Manchester United vs Everton will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar App and website in India.

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2023-24 match live streaming in USA?

The Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League match will be streamed live on fuboTV in the USA.

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2023-24 match live streaming in UK?

The Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League match will be streamed live on TNT Sports in the UK.

What are the Predicted Line-ups for Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2023-24 game?

Manchester United possible starting lineup

Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof; Casemiro, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Everton possible starting lineup

Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Published March 9th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

