Published 23:22 IST, December 26th 2024
'India Is At The Top': Remembering Former PM Manmohan Singh's Message To MS Dhoni's Team India Post Their 2011 World Cup Win
Doctor Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India passed away on December 26, 2024 at the age of 92 at AIIMS, Delhi
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh departed for his heavenly abode at the age of 92, breathing his last in Delhi. The former Prime Minister passed away at Delhi AIIMS after a prolonged illness. Doctor Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated. The former PM was admitted to the emergency department of the hospital, according to sources.
Manmohan Singh was admitted to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. The former Prime Minister was declared dead at 9:51 PM. Doctor Manmohan Singh and MS Dhoni's three ICC trophies have a very special connection. The former Prime Minister had also attended the India vs Pakistan 2011 World Cup semi-final game that was played in Mohali.
Doctor Manmohan Singh's Message To Team India After Their World Cup Win
MS Dhoni and his men scripted history on April 2, 2011 as India lifted the ODI World Cup for the second time in their illustrious cricketing history. The 'Men in Blue' defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai to lift the coveted trophy in the 'City of Dreams'. Post India's famous and iconic World Cup win, Doctor Manmohan Singh, who was the Prime Minister of India at that time shared a special message for the team.
'I join the nation in congratulating the Indian cricket team on their victory. The hard work and the effort of M S Dhoni and his men have been rewarded. They have shown the world that India is at the top of the game of cricket', said the former Prime Minister as Dhoni hit the winning six that sealed the World Cup win for Team India
MS Dhoni and Manmohan Singh's Connection
MS Dhoni holds the record of winning three ICC Trophies. Till this date in time, Dhoni remains the only captain to achieve this feat. Interestingly, these three ICC trophies came when doctor Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of India.
Updated 23:22 IST, December 26th 2024