Masood likely to be retained Pak captain for Test series against England
Pakistan's Shan Masood is likely to be retained captain for the upcoming home Test series against England, while Babar Azam is also assured of keeping his white-ball captaincy when the team flies to Australia and South Africa later this year.
Shan Masood | Image: PCB
