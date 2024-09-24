sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:11 IST, September 24th 2024

Masood likely to be retained Pak captain for Test series against England

Pakistan's Shan Masood is likely to be retained captain for the upcoming home Test series against England, while Babar Azam is also assured of keeping his white-ball captaincy when the team flies to Australia and South Africa later this year.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
pakistan test captain shan masood statement after shameful defeat against bangladesh
Shan Masood | Image: PCB
