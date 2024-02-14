English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

Ranji Trophy: Mayank Agarwal to lead Karnataka against Chandigarh

The former champions are currently leading Group C with 24 points and they just require to take the first innings lead against Chandigarh to progress to the knockouts.

Press Trust Of India
Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Experienced opener Mayank Agarwal will lead Karnataka in their final Elite Group C Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh in Hubli, beginning from Friday.

The former champions are currently leading Group C with 24 points and they just require to take the first innings lead against Chandigarh to progress to the knockouts.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu are the second placed team in this group with 22 points. Chandigarh are seventh with five points from six matches.

However, Karnataka will not have the services of in-form Devdutt Padikkal as the left-hander has been drafted into the India Test squad for the Tests against England in place of still-recuperating KL Rahul.

Advertisement

India under-19 star Dheeraj Gowda has been drafted into the 15-man squad. Gowda was part of the India side that finished runners-up to Australia in the ICC Under-19 World Cup at South Africa recently.

Karnataka squad: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Nikin Jose (vice-captain), Ravikumar Samarth, Manish Pandey, Sharath Srinivas (wk), KV Aneesh, Vasuki Koushik, Vysakh Vijayakumar, Kishan Bedare, Hardik Raj, Vidwath Kaverappa, M Venkatesh, Sujay Sateri (wk), K Shashikumar, Dheeraj Gowda; Coach: PV Shashikanth. 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

41 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

43 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

an hour ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

an hour ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

an hour ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

an hour ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

an hour ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

6 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

8 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

9 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

9 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

a day ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

a day ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

a day ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is The Mermaidcore Beauty Trend That Is Set To Dominate 2024?

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  2. India Emerged as ‘Biggest Relief Provider’: PM Modi in UAE

    World18 minutes ago

  3. Vehicle Crashes Into WB Guv’s Convoy; Accused 'Followed Convoy', Nabbed

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Movies Made On Iconic Love Stories

    Web Stories30 minutes ago

  5. Can You Walk Your Way To Health? Taking A Look At Walking Workouts

    Lifestyle33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement