Updated March 14th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

MCA doubles prize money, Mumbai team to receive additional Rs 5 crore

Mumbai won a record-extending 42nd Ranji title after beating Vidarbha by 169 runs on the fifth and final day of the summit showdown at the Wankhede Stadium.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai Ranji Trophy
Mumbai Ranji Trophy | Image:BCCI domestic
The triumphant Mumbai team will receive an additional Rs 5 crore for its unprecedented 42nd Ranji Trophy title after the state cricket association doubled the prize purse on Thursday.

Mumbai won a record-extending 42nd Ranji title after beating Vidarbha by 169 runs on the fifth and final day of the summit showdown at the Wankhede Stadium.

"MCA President Amol Kale and Apex Council has decided to double the Ranji Trophy prize money. The MCA will pay additional sum of Rs 5 crore to the winning Mumbai Ranji Trophy team," a statement from MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik read.

"It has been a great year for the MCA as the association has won 7 titles and we have made it to knockout stage in all age groups in BCCI tournaments." Mumbai ended an eight-year wait to lift a record-extending title here, getting the better of a resolute Vidarbha.

The fate of the final -- Mumbai's 48th in the 90 years of the tournament's history -- here at the iconic Wankhede Stadium was sealed when the hosts set a 538-run target for the visiting team.

Mumbai head coach Omkar Salvi, who was appointed to the post last year, lauded MCA's move to double the prize money considering that lot of players don't have full-time jobs these days.

"For all the players, nowadays, there are very less institutions which provide jobs. For youngsters, there is also a lot of lure towards franchise cricket (where) there is also a lot of money," Salvi said.

"The BCCI is taking that step and raising that money along with that, the MCA taking that step forward to equal that amount is a great help for the players who don't have some jobs or some earnings.

"It is definitely an inspiration (and) it should be intrinsic -- the monetary help will give them that insecurity and it will definitely stabilise them mentally and financially so that they can give more to the game," he added.

On the final day, Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar (102) and the unheralded Harsh Dubey (65) kept Mumbai at bay for the entire first session on the last day after Vidarbha resumed on 248 for five, needing another 290 runs to win.

The team was eventually bowled out for 368 in a contest that ebbed and flowed with Vidarbha frustrating the hosts for long periods of play on the last two days. 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

