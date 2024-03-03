Advertisement

Meg Lanning, captain of the Delhi Capitals, became the fastest women's player to attain 9000 T20 runs. The renowned Australian cricketer reached the milestone during her fifty against Gujarat Giants Women (GGW) in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, March 3. Lanning continued her consistent run and contributed 55 runs to the board.

Lanning pips Mooney to get to the milestone

Lanning reached the milestone in her 289th T20 innings, beating her Australian counterpart Beth Mooney. The wicketkeeper-batter accomplished the feat in 299 innings. Sophie Devine (297) and Suzie Bates (323), both from New Zealand, are also among the top five fastest T20I run scorers.

Fastest to 9000 Runs in Women's T20s Cricket



[By Innings]



289* - Meg Lanning

299 - Beth Mooney

297 - Sophie Devine

323 - Suzie Bates

Lanning played 132 T20Is for Australia Women, scoring 3405 runs with a strike rate of 116.37, before retiring in November of last year. The 31-year-old emerged as the highest run-scorer in the first 2023 WPL season, scoring 345 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 139.11, including two half-centuries.

Meg Lanning continues dominance with the Delhi Capitals

Following the runners-up finish in the inaugural WPL season, Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals are going strong in the second season as well. Delhi Capitals have so far played 4 matches in the WPL 2024 and won three of them to sit at the top position in the league standings, as of now. Continuing from her blistering run in WPL 2023, Lanning has once again made it to the Orange Cap contention. Currently, she is third in the charts with 148 runs. However, with the consistency with which she is going, she may take the lead soon. As for Delhi Capitals, the winning run has gone to three matches, and they are on course to make it into the playoffs.