×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Messi dealing with injury in right hamstring area, likely will miss Miami’s match versus D.C. United

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is dealing with a leg injury that will likely cause him to miss the team’s next match.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi watches from his sideline box during the first half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is dealing with a leg injury that will likely cause him to miss the team’s next match.

Messi checked out of Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Nashville just a few minutes into the second half, and coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said the 36-year-old was experiencing discomfort in his right hamstring area. He was removed from the game as a precaution.

Advertisement

“He is overloaded in the right posterior,” Martino said through a translator. “We don’t want to run a risk. We tried to see if he could go further along (in the game), but it was bothering him so we preferred to have him get out of the game.”

Messi had a goal and an assist before leaving the game in the 50th minute.

Advertisement

Inter Miami advanced to the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals with the win and 5-3 advantage in aggregate goals in the total-goals series.

Martino said Messi will likely be rested for Inter Miami’s MLS match against D.C. United on Saturday as further precaution.

Advertisement

Messi had played every minute of the season before being rested in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Montreal.

He was injured late in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 at Nashville last Thursday. Messi went down late in regulation of that game when Nashville defender Lukas MacNaughton stepped on his calf. A trainer checked on Messi, who writhed in pain on the pitch, but he remained in the game.

Advertisement

He had been listed as questionable with a shin injury entering Sunday’s game against Montreal.

Martino said Wednesday that Messi will undergo tests, and the team will evaluate from there.

Advertisement

Inter Miami is currently amid a busy March that includes seven matches — four of which have come in a 10-day span. Messi is expected to join the Argentinian national team in a pair of Copa America warm-up matches on March 22 and 26.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alt

5 Best Pre Schools in In

a few seconds ago
Vande Bharat Train

India Forged Wheels

a minute ago
Squat Exercises For Your Next Gym Day

Different Squat Exercises

4 minutes ago
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyar Iyer's injury

4 minutes ago
Anto Antony

Anto Antony on Pulwama

4 minutes ago
US Congress

US house on ByteDance

5 minutes ago
Amit Shah On CAA

People Can Apply After CA

7 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Atlee's New Film A6

7 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

VIP Visit In Ram Mandir

9 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's Tokyo Diaries

10 minutes ago
India news

India News LIVE: Atique

11 minutes ago
Andrew McCarthy produces image of Moon with inverted colours to highlight magma flow

Astrophotographer Andrew

14 minutes ago
Prime Minister Modi in LCA Tejas

India's defence reforms

16 minutes ago
Umpiring howler in CK Nayudu Trophy final

Umpiring howler

18 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

19 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Aamir On His Acting Debut

21 minutes ago
TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew

ByteDance’s TikTok woes

23 minutes ago
Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Films On OTT

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Centre transfers Air India building to Maharashtra govt

    Business News5 hours ago

  4. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo