Updated March 14th, 2024 at 22:11 IST

MI Emirates’ Muhammad Waseem praises UAE's young players: 'They are proof that we have the talent'

Accumulating 321 runs in 12 innings with a brisk strike rate of 148, Waseem finished fourth on the batting chart for the season.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Muhammad Waseem
Muhammad Waseem | Image:ILT20
  • 3 min read
Muhammad Waseem’s explosive batting proved instrumental in propelling MI Emirates to victory in the recently concluded season 2 of the DP World ILT20 held across iconic cricket stadiums in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Accumulating 321 runs in 12 innings with a brisk strike rate of 148, Waseem finished fourth on the batting chart for the season. Waseem also clinched the prestigious Blue Belt – Best UAE Player – for the second consecutive season. One of his finest knocks was against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders when he scored a resilient 89 off 62 balls setting up an eight-wicket win for his team, ensuring MI Emirates remained in contention right from the start.

Beyond his individual performance, Waseem who is also the captain of the UAE national team expressed his delight on the MI Emirates’ success and the overall impressive performance from UAE’s young cricketers, such as Ali Naseer, Zuhaib Zubair and Muhammad Jawadullah.

He said, “The DP World ILT20 is one of the best leagues in the world so it is amazing to see them perform to their potential.  They are a proof that we have the talent and all we need is the exposure and the experience and the DP World ILT20 is helping us bridge that gap.”

Reflecting on his performances in yet another impactful season the right-handed opener said, “It is a source of great pride for me. As the captain of the country’s cricket team, it feels good to do well, especially when it is our own league.”

Speaking on the MI Emirates’s spectacular season, Waseem said, “Last year we did well too but we made some mistakes which cost us the title. I’m very pleased that we won the tournament this year with our overall performance. We excelled in all key areas and that was the difference for us.”

He further added, “We were fortunate to have some very experienced players including the likes of Trent Boult, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard. It’s special to play with these big players. They never make you feel like they are bigger than the game or anyone in the team and they help the whole team move forward.”

On his favourite knock of the tournament, the hard-hitting batter could not look past the final match of the tournament where he imposed his presence at the top of the order with a quick-fire knock of 43 runs off just 24 balls, Waseem opined, “I had a few good knocks this season, but the final was definitely my favourite innings. I am glad I could contribute to the team in a crucial situation.”

Published March 14th, 2024 at 22:11 IST

