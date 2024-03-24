×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

MI's Tilak Varma addresses captaincy question: 'Hardik Pandya leads, Rohit Sharma's role..."

Tilak Varma of MI sheds light on the captaincy situation, hinting at Hardik Pandya taking the lead role and discussing Rohit Sharma's position.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma | Image:BCCI/IPL
In the Sunday’s IPL match at 7:30 pm, Gujarat Titans will go head-to-head with Mumbai Indians. With players like Kane Williamson, David Miller, and Rahul Tewatia in the Gujarat Titans squad, and Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in Mumbai Indians squad, anticipation is high for this encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Expect a thrilling clash as these two teams vie for victory in this T20 match. This is a significant match as it will be Shubman Gill's debut as captain for GT, while Hardik Pandya will be facing his former team.

Tilak Varma made a huge statement regarding MI’s captain scenario 

There has been a major change in the Mumbai Indians' leadership as they get ready for their IPL 2024 season opener. Hardik Pandya has taken over as captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. The impact of this new leadership structure will be evident in the next games, but Tilak Varma, a middle-order batsman, says that individually, not much has changed. Both Hardik and Rohit, in Varma's opinion, have a friendly manner and are always willing to help and encourage any player on the team.

In the press conference that preceded MI's first game against the Gujarat Titans, Tilak Varma took a lot of questions about the team's new captain. But he was merely complimenting Hardik Pandya on his leadership abilities, emphasising his strong points. Speaking on the topic Tilak Varma said: 

"Rohit has been there for us and Hardik bhai has also been there for us. It's been the same, just following the basics. Stategy-wise, everything going well. It's the same thing, nothing new," 

Tilak Varma, who earned his Indian debut under Hardik Pandya's leadership, will also head up the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 season. Despite Hardik's status as the official captain, Tilak highlighted Rohit Sharma's importance in team chemistry. Rohit, according to Tilak, continues to be a vital resource for both the captain and the other players, providing insights and direction as required. This collaborative approach illustrates the strong team culture created inside the Mumbai Indians camp, as both Hardik and Rohit contribute to the team's success in their respective roles. Tilak Varma added: 

"I debuted under him (Hardik Pandya) when I played for India, so it's going well. Hardik is the captain, Rohit is always there for Hardik and the team. We gel well together as a team," he added.

"Last year was a good season, but now, as a senior player and having played for India, I have a slightly bigger responsibility to play mature innings. As I have said previously, I always want to finish games, and I have good knowledge and experience of it when playing for India, so I am looking forward to using it now," 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

