LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 19:40 IST

MI vs RCB live score of today cricket match, WPL 2024 Eliminator update: Match Begins

In match No. 21 of WPL 2024, Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians will take on Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore. Catch the live updates of the MI vs RCB match here. Get instant updates from the MI vs RCB match here at this blog.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MI vs RCB
MI vs RCB Live Blog | Image: WPL
MI vs RCB live score of today cricket match, WPL 2024 Eliminator update: First wicket falls
MI vs RCB live score of today cricket match, WPL 2024 Eliminator update: Gorgeous start from RCB
MI vs RCB live score of today cricket match, WPL 2024 Eliminator update: Match begins
  • Listen to this article
7: 40 IST, March 15th 2024

Matthews gets the wicket of Sophie Devine. RCB 20/1 after 2 overs.

7: 36 IST, March 15th 2024

RCB gets 14 in the first over.

7: 28 IST, March 15th 2024

The players have come on to the field. The first ball is ablout to be bowled. Stay tuned for live updates.

7: 06 IST, March 15th 2024
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh.
  • Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque
7: 02 IST, March 15th 2024

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bat first.

6: 25 IST, March 15th 2024

Fans in India can watch the match on Sports 18 channel. The match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema App and website.

6: 24 IST, March 15th 2024

The MI vs RCB WPL play-off will take place at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

6: 23 IST, March 15th 2024

Good evening folks, welcome to the live blog of the second last match of WPL 2024. Today one team will progress to the final and other team will be eliminated. Both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are equally strong, so, it will be intriguing to see who comes out on top. Stay at the space for the live updates of the MI vs RCB match.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 18:28 IST

