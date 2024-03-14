×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Michael Kasprowicz in 'panic mode' after calling Pakistan pitches 'flat' despite warning

Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), asked the commentators on air to not discuss about the nature of the pitch

Reported by: Azhar Mohamed
Pakistan
Image: AP/ Twitter/ Real PCB | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The ongoing Test series between Pakistan and Australia has mostly been about the nature of the tracks dished out in all three games. The pitches did receive a lot of criticism, but Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja sought the commentators asking not to discuss the nature of the decks in the red-ball series while being on air.

Meanwhile, former Australia paceman Michael Kasprowicz made a big goof-up during the ongoing Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. In the final session of day two, he called the pitch ‘flat’ despite the directive from the PCB chairman. The veteran realised his mistake soon and apologised on live TV on an immediate basis. He later changed his comments to ‘good batting strip.’

Meanwhile, the opening Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was completely flat with just 14 wickets falling across five days. Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq ended the game with an unbeaten 252-run partnership for the opening wicket in the 3rd innings.  After the opening Test concluded in a draw, Ramiz Raja said that the hosts took the step to take the advantage away from the Australian fast bowlers.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins also claimed that the pacers didn’t avail much help from the surface, whereas former skipper Steve Smith called the pitch ‘dead and benign.’ Cut to the third test,

Pakistan vs Australia: Yet another flat track in witness

At stumps on the second day, Pakistan was trailing by 301 runs with nine wickets left in their first innings. Pat Cummins picked up the crucial wicket of Imam to give the Aussies an early breakthrough. However, Shafique and Azhar Ali put on an unbeaten 70-run stand to guide Pakistan to safer shores.

Both players put their heads down and refrained from playing audacious strokes at the fag end of the day’s play. Earlier, Australia scored 391 runs after Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Alex Carey scored fifties.

The ongoing Test match is the final of a three-match series, after the first game ended in a draw, the second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi also ended in a draw, although the game went right down to the wire with both sides having their chances. 

Published March 22nd, 2022 at 22:19 IST

Whatsapp logo