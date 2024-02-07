Advertisement

The proliferation of short formats and franchise leagues has led to a decline in Test cricket's popularity and significance. These formats prioritize quick entertainment over the traditional, timeless nature of Test matches, resulting in reduced viewership and spectator interest. Players' focus and skill development may also be diverted towards shorter, more financially rewarding formats.

3 things you need to know

Test format is the oldest and most classical way for playing cricket

Experts believe that short formats and franchise leagues are affecting ‌Test cricket

Australia are currently the World Test Champions

Also Read: 'I think he’ll establish himself in team'-Gavaskar on a young IND batter

Advertisement

Michael Vaughan pushes for '3-month dedicated window' for Test cricket

Michael Vaughan, the former captain of England, has been a proponent of creating a three-month window set aside just for Test cricket. This proposal is being made as England gets ready to play India in a five-match Test series that starts on January 25.

Advertisement

The first Test match between the two nations since their 2-2 tie in the five-match Test series during the 2021/22 season is set to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on January 25.

This will be England's second Test series in the third World Test Championship cycle. They begin the series rated third in the most recent ICC Test rankings, with India coming in second behind leaders Australia. In the 2023 Ashes, England defeated Australia 2-2 in the preceding series.

Advertisement

Via the social networking site 'X,' Michael Vaughan shared his idea for a three-month period set aside for Test cricket, stressing the need to preserve the longest format for the game. He posted:

Vaughan's suggestion highlights the need of preserving Test cricket by proposing a particular period of time each year that is devoted solely to this format for teams comprising both men's and women's teams. This targeted timeframe would allow for other leagues and ICC tournaments in other formats throughout the remaining nine months, with the primary goal being to prioritise and promote Test cricket.

Advertisement

A 3 month dedicated window for Test cricket every year for both the men & women’s teams is the only way to protect the greatest format .. no other cricket but Test around those 3 months .. the other 9 months for all the leagues ICC events .. 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 20, 2024

England has struggled in their most recent Test series against India, losing both of their matches. They lost 1-3 in the 2020–21 series after falling short 0-4 in the 2016–17 series. In spite of these defeats, England triumphed over the hosts in a four-match Test series in the 2012–13 season, winning 2-1. England will have another chance to go for victory against India in the five-match Test series that begins on January 25.

Advertisement

Also Read: KS Bharat warms up for Test series with century

India vs England Test squad

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan.



England: Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and Mark Wood.