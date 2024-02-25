Advertisement

Michael Vaughan sings heavy praise for Kuldeep Yadav, following the leg-spinner's exceptional performance on Day 3 of the 4th India vs England Test. Yadav collected an ideal purchase from the Ranchi wicket on Day 3 and hence rattled the visitors with his deliveries that spun to a great deal and hoodwinked four of the batters including captain Ben Stokes. Impressed by his brilliance, the former England captain splashed a compliment that could seemingly be deemed as the greatest ever for a leg-spinner.

Michael Vaughan showers immense praise on Kuldeep Yadav

Following an underwhelming Day 2, Team India has its backs against the wall at the start of Day 3. Facing a threat of yielding a sizeable lead to England, youngster Dhruv Jurel stood up for the side and curtailed the lead by a formidable extent. Jurel's innings of 90 shifted the momentum in favour of Team India, and on a typical Day 3 wicket, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav posed their authority over the England batters. The two combined to pick up 9 wickets and ushered India into the driver's position.

Michael Vaughan, who is quite frequent in presenting his views on social media, expressed his verbosity towards Kuldeep Yadav, on Sunday. The former England captain praised the bowling of Yadav, and complemented him by stating that he bowled like the legendary Shane Warne.

The best compliment I can give @imkuldeep18 .. Today he has bowled today like a left armed Shane Warne .. #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2024

India vs England: India set to clinch the series

Courtesy of a magical spell by Kuldeep Yadav and a 5-fer from Ravichandran Ashwin, Team India is aptly positioned to garner an unassailable lead into the series. Rohit Sharma and Co. entered Ranchi with a 2-1 lead, and are heading for another Day 4 finish in the series. India finished at 40/0 at Stumps on Day 3, and would start Day 4 needing just another 152 runs.