Michael Vaughan issues ultimatum to ICC over big problem in world cricket: 'We want him desperately'
Shamar Joseph's all-round performance earned him praise from Michael Vaughan and highlighted his promising start in Test cricket.
Former England captain turned commentator Michael Vaughan expressed his admiration for West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph's outstanding Test debut against Australia on Day 1 of the first match in Adelaide. Vaughan acknowledged Joseph's significant contributions with both bat and ball. The right-arm fast-medium bowler played a crucial role as West Indies ended the day with a lead of 129 runs.
Michael Vaughan issues ultimatum to ICC
Opting to bowl first, Australian captain Pat Cummins quickly put pressure on West Indies by dismissing openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Despite resistance from Kirk McKenzie, Josh Hazlewood claimed key wickets, reducing West Indies to 108/6. Cummins and Mitchell Starc further chipped in with wickets.
Shamar Joseph's arrival at the crease turned the tide as he, along with Kemar Roach, put up a 47-run partnership. Joseph's resilience helped the West Indies post a total of 188, with him contributing 36 runs. When he took the ball, Joseph made an impact by dismissing Australian opener Steve Smith (12) and No. 3 batter Marnus Labuschagne (10), reducing Australia to 45/2 by the 16th over.
Joseph's all-round performance earned him praise from Michael Vaughan and highlighted his promising start in Test cricket. However, Vaughan also issued an ultimatum to the ICC, asking the apex cricket board to give more funds to smaller nations so players like Shamar Joseph don't get tempted to say no to Test cricket.
