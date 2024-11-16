sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Mohammad Rizwan Sorrowful Over Uncapitalized Chances in Pakistan's Series Loss Against Australia

Published 22:12 IST, November 16th 2024

Mohammad Rizwan Sorrowful Over Uncapitalized Chances in Pakistan's Series Loss Against Australia

While praising the bowlers' efforts, Pakistan's new captain, Muhammad Rizwan, also underlined that the team lost the 2nd T20I due to the missed opportunities.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mohammad Rizwan
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan sets the field during the T20 international cricket match between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney, Australia | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

Loading...

22:12 IST, November 16th 2024